By Louis Conte, Medical Freedom Reporter, The Kennedy Beacon

The New York Times ran an article about a phone conversation between independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former president Donald Trump.

The Times addressed their concerns about the vaccine schedule for children and vaccine safety in general. The paper reported on Trump telling Kennedy, “I want to do small doses,” before the former president observes that the practice of giving multiple vaccinations to children at once means that the shot “looks like it’s meant for a horse, not uh, you know, a 10-pound or 20-pound baby.”

The Times added, “Mr. Kennedy and the organization he co-founded, Children’s Health Defense, have for years promoted claims about the health risks of childhood vaccines that have repeatedly been refuted by studies.”

And this is where the Times, ever a supporter of Big Pharma, overlooked recent developments and played fast and loose with the facts.

They, and other mainstream media, so dependent on Big Pharma ad dollars, left out the fact that a new report shows that the entire childhood vaccine schedule has not been adequately tested for safety. The claim that science has proven that vaccines are safe and effective has collapsed.

MSNBC rolled out the usual negative hit pieces, calling both Kennedy and Trump vaccine conspiracy theorists. Axios reported, “Trump echoes Kennedy’s vaccine conspiracies.”

The terms “anti-vaxxer” and “conspiracy theorist” are misinformed and hateful speech directed at Kennedy in a similar manner that “Nazi” and “Hitler” are directed at Trump. Over the past 20 years, these terms were used to denigrate, censor, and suppress Kennedy’s truthful statements about vaccine safety. His books have been censored, his social media posts removed, and he was falsely accused of causing harm to the nation’s health.

There are many examples, but one stands out. In his first interview after announcing his candidacy in April 2023, ABC censored Kennedy when he tried to explain the truth about vaccine safety studies. ABC claimed that Kennedy was spreading anti-vaccine misinformation, but we now know his statements were absolutely true.

New Vaccine Safety Research

The media predictably did not reference the new research.

An important paper, “Funding Postauthorization Vaccine-Safety Science,” in The New England Journal of Medicine, grudgingly concedes that the array of scientific papers that vaccine cheerleaders like Dr. Paul Offit and Dr. Peter Hotez promote are inadequate. The new paper was authored by the biggest names in the world of vaccinology: Dr. Daniel Salmon, Dr. Walter Orenstein, Dr. Robert Chen, and, last but not least, the “godfather of vaccines,” Dr. Stanley Plotkin, whose infamous deposition by attorney Aaron Siri can be viewed on The Highwire.

In his Substack newsletter Popular Rationalism, Dr. James Lyons-Weiler recently wrote an analysis of the paper, titled “Too Little, Too Late, Wrong Science: A Critique of Salmon et al.,” and concluded that we have all been lied to about the quality of vaccine research. Lyons-Weiler writes, “It is high time we hold those who have held the keys to databases and conducted sham studies accountable for decades of inadequate safety surveillance and research, as well as for scientific fraud.”

In Injecting Freedom by Aaron Siri, his own Substack newsletter, Siri weighs in: “After decades of Dr. Stanley Plotkin and his vaccinologist disciples insisting vaccines are the most well studied products on the planet, they just penned an article admitting precisely the opposite.…They just admitted vaccines are not properly studied—neither pre-licensure nor post-licensure. They admitted, for example, ‘prelicensure clinical trials have limited sample sizes [and] follow-up durations’ and that ‘there are no resources earmarked for postauthorization safety studies.’”

However, the paper by Salmon et al. should not be interpreted as a mea culpa on behalf of the vaccine cultists. The underlying agenda is to secure additional funding for future research that should have been done years ago. The nation’s public health establishment, led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, never conducted the right studies.

Now, as vaccine effectiveness and safety come under increasing scrutiny, vaccinology’s leadership is asking for millions of dollars of additional funding for a “do-over.”

Do we really trust Plotkin, Orenstein, Chen, and their cheerleaders Offit and Hotez to suddenly churn out legitimate science after misleading the public for decades?

The Times, MSNBC, Axios, and others continue to attack people who question vaccine safety, even though the most prestigious vaccinologists in the world have admitted that their science is inadequate.

That Phone Call

The Times reported that the conversation between Trump and Kennedy was congenial and that it appeared that Trump was trying to encourage Kennedy to withdraw from the race and join his campaign.

Kennedy stated on X, “Lots of rumors going around about my meeting this morning with President Trump. Our main topic was national unity, and I hope to meet with Democratic leaders about that as well. No, I am not dropping out of the race.”

In a stand-up move, former president Trump later called on the Biden administration to provide Secret Service protection for Mr. Kennedy (as reported by The Kennedy Beacon), who responded, “It is a hopeful sign for our country when a political opponent calls for one’s protection. Maybe our country can unite after all.”

It is good that opponents can speak to each other civilly. We hope both candidates will meet on the debate stage soon.

The conversation was recorded and placed on social media without authorization from the campaign, causing a kerfuffle. Kennedy took to X, stating, “When President Trump called me I was taping with an in-house videographer. I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately. I am mortified that this was posted. I apologize to the president.”

Bobby’s eldest son was the one who originally posted the video (which seems to be a phone camera recording of a video screen) and quickly removed it, but not before it had been copied and shared.

In his original post, Bobby III claimed that he felt the conversation between Trump and Kennedy about vaccines was an important one that the public should know about. His passion about this topic led him to misjudge the propriety of his actions. He is, no doubt, in big trouble with his dad.

But, generously, Trump has not complained publicly about the faux pas. And neither Trump nor Kennedy should be embarrassed about what was said about vaccines. Kennedy has been courageously right about vaccine safety, and he has been wrongfully censored and verbally abused about this truth for too long.