By Adam Garrie, The Kennedy Beacon

Two days after an assassin’s bullet nearly took his life, former president Donald Trump called for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to immediately receive full Secret Service protection. Hours later, the Biden administration caved to pressure and confirmed that Kennedy would at long last be given Secret Service protection.

The candidate had requested it numerous times over the last year-and-a-half. His independent run for president now gains legitimacy, on the national stage with the two presumptive nominees from their respective parties, despite the myriad on-going efforts by Democratic National Committee-aligned groups to keep Kennedy off state ballots.

Kennedy took to X, expressing gratitude to President Biden for the decision of his administration. “Thank you to President Biden for granting me Secret Service protection,”he wrote. “And I am so grateful to Gavin deBecker & Associates for keeping me safe for the last 15 months of my Presidential campaign.”

DeBecker & Associates may have saved Kennedy’s life in 2023 when a heavily armed, disturbed individual demanded physical access to the candidate during a speaking event in Los Angeles.

It appears that the Biden administration’s decision to grant Kennedy Secret Service protection was partly due to pressure from the former president, who had just survived a harrowing assassination attempt.

Earlier today, writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump said, “In light of what is going on in the world today, I believe it is imperative that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. receive Secret Service protection — immediately. Given the history of the Kennedy Family, this is the obvious right thing to do!”

Following Trump’s call to provide Kennedy with a Secret Service security detail, the independent presidential candidate welcomed Trump’s statement, saying: “It is a hopeful sign for our country when a political opponent calls for one's protection. Maybe our country can unite after all.”

As reported in The Kennedy Beacon, the candidate made multiple requests for Secret Service protection and all were rejected until today.

Later in an eventful day, Kennedy confirmed that he met with Trump to discuss issues relating to national unity. He said that he hopes to also meet with Democratic leaders to discuss this vital issue.

However, serious questions about the competence of Secret Service have arisen following the tragic events of July 13 that left a Trump rally attendee dead and others, including Trump himself, injured.

Commenting on a previous post in The Kennedy Beacon, Andrew J. Cass made the following suggestion:

“I would strongly, strongly suggest that RFK stops requesting US government Secret Service protection and Trump disconnects from any US government Secret Service protection at this time. They should both use their campaign financing capital to hire the best ‘private’ Secret Service detail there is. RFK already has it in Gavin [DeBecker] and team. Forget US government Secret Service protection. They just demonstrated in plain sight on Saturday that they are not capable of doing the job.”

Some have speculated that Secret Service resources were depleted on the day of the Trump rally due to First Lady Jill Biden holding an event in Pittsburgh. The Secret Service has denied that the two events in Pennsylvania caused a diversion of resources from the Trump rally, as reported by Newsweek.

Many prominent figures, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, have been highly critical of the Secret Service’s handling of the attempted assassination of the former president.

In the aftermath, Kennedy was the first major presidential candidate to ask the American people to pray for the well being of his political opponent. On the following day, Kennedy offered his condolences and prayers for Corey Comperatore, a retired firefighter who was shot and killed by the would-be Trump assassin while protecting his loved ones from stray bullets.

Kennedy also posted on his X account a portion of a statement from former first lady Melania Trump, who said, "A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion — his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration. The core facets of my husband's life — his human side— were buried below the political machine. Donald, the generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and the worst of times.”

Kennedy added, “Beautiful words from Melania Trump. Let all Americans remember that their opponents are full, precious human beings.”