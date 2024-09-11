by Michael Rectenwald, Special to The Kennedy Beacon

Kamala Harris delivered an impressive performance in the debate with Donald Trump last night — with an emphasis on “performance.” The many hours she spent holed up in a Pittsburgh hotel appeared to pay rhetorical dividends. Surprisingly, she was cogent and articulated relatively coherent statements during an over ninety-minute debut as the Democratic Party’s selected candidate. She was, no doubt, the beneficiary of low expectations.

Since ABC is a propaganda arm of the regime, it was no surprise to see the moderators aid and abet its selected candidate while fact-checking and subtly but effectively disparaging the current challenger. The same kinds of disparagement and lies have been hurled non-stop at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

But Harris’s statements were entirely contrived and full of contradictions. She inflated her record as a vice president and senator, but also grossly distorted the American experience over the past several years.

Harris managed to smile and smirk to an audience faced with alarming and exploitative price inflation, needless and expensive wars, record mass illegal immigration, record fentanyl overdoses, escalating chronic disease, collusion between Big Tech and the federal government to censor Americans, the government’s obeisance to Big Pharma, mandatory vaccinations and their imposed damage to health, and an exhausted American electorate who have lost faith in the political and economic establishment and have suffered as victims of its war against the people.

The cynicism of the regime was on full display in Harris’s mien and delivery and the doublespeak and gaslighting were astounding in their audacity. As if the current administration has had nothing to do with the crises that Americans face, Harris, straight-faced, ticking off DNC talking points, promised relief from everything that the administration has visited upon them, all the while blaming Trump for what ails the nation.

The policies of the Biden-Harris administration have not only been an unmitigated disaster; they have ritually humiliated and abused American taxpayers. Americans are not only paying for unfettered immigration with taxes extorted to subsidize immigrant travel, lodging, food, cell phones, and healthcare but also, in far too many cases, with their lives.

Americans are paying for wars that have nothing to do with their own or the nation’s welfare and which benefit no one beyond the military industrial complex. American taxpayers are paying for a security state that not only surveils but also censors them. American taxpayers are paying for a federal government that feeds them non-stop propaganda and eliminates contravening facts and explanations for its ongoing travesties. All this while Americans themselves struggle mightily to afford the necessities of life.

Going forward, Donald Trump must recalibrate and reformulate his message and the articulation of his policy prescriptions — to fend off and counter the mendacities and gall of a candidate willing to misrepresent reality and construct an alternate universe in which she is the heroine.

This reformulation must come in consultation with those whom he has promised to include in a coalition government — most especially Kennedy. With Kennedy’s aid, Trump may be able to better articulate what the state and its corporate accomplices have done to the American people, and what a second Trump term can accomplish to reverse the immense damage inflicted on the Republic.