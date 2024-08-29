By Michael Rectenwald, Special to The Kennedy Beacon

A new political coalition that just four years ago would have been regarded as almost unthinkable has formed in support of the campaign of former President Donald Trump. The informal “justice league,” which includes Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Tulsi Gabbard, represents the first time in recent political history that something like a coalition government, however unofficial, has been proposed for the United States.

The triumvirate of political dissidents has coalesced around three of the most pressing existential issues of our time: war, freedom, and health. The alliance has only become possible and necessary due to the tyrannical character of the contemporary Democratic Party. Its success will depend on breaking the spell cast over the American public by the regime’s propaganda and, if victorious, following through on its promises.

Just hours after Kennedy’s momentous speech on August 23, an address that one political commentator deemed “the most policy-dense speech offered in the 2024 election cycle so far,” Trump introduced Kennedy at a rally in Glendale, Arizona, to raucous applause. There, Kennedy invoked the major themes and positions around which the candidate and former candidate have forged an alliance: ending the neocon wars, abolishing the government-run censorship and surveillance regime, and promoting the health of a country plagued by chronic disease. These positions are opposed to the contemporary Democratic Party, which has spearheaded a government marked by support for monopolies, authoritarian rule, and totalitarian ambition.

Kennedy also urged that the Republican Party should now be openly led by an anti-neocon, anti-endless-war contingent. It should no longer serve the military industrial complex. It should stop robbing taxpayers to fund endless wars for regime change or other nefarious purposes. It should also dismantle the deep-state apparatuses that the regime has weaponized to eliminate political opposition, including in collusion with Big Tech. Further, “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) must include the imperative to “Make America Healthy Again (MAHA).”

Following on the heels of the Kennedy endorsement, on August 26, at an event for the National Guard Association in the battleground state of Michigan, former Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard also endorsed Trump. Gabbard’s speech echoed the anti-war message of the new coalition:

This administration has us facing multiple wars on multiple fronts and regions around the world and closer to the brink of nuclear war than we ever have been before. This is one of the main reasons why I'm committed to doing all that I can to send President Trump back to the White House, where he can once again serve us as our commander in chief.

The venue chosen for Gabbard’s speech was significant, given the “Defend the Guard” efforts of Republican legislators in Michigan and the national movement to have states adopt similar legislation preventing National Guard personnel from being sent abroad to serve in wars undeclared by Congress.

We should remember that Kennedy, a scion of the most famous political family in modern American history, began his presidential campaign as a Democrat. The Democratic Party itself foreclosed his Democratic candidacy, forcing him to run as an independent. It then went to extraordinary lengths to thwart his prospects as an independent candidate, including lawfare intended to keep him off the ballot in states across the country. Hypocritically, but unsurprisingly, Democratic Party operatives are now refusing, according to UPI, to remove Kennedy from the ballot in several swing states, including Michigan and Wisconsin, where they believe votes for him could hurt Trump. Since Kennedy endorsed Trump, the DNC-aligned media has continued its endless smear campaign against the former Democrat.

Meanwhile, Tulsi Gabbard was once the vice chair of the DNC and ran for president as a Democrat in 2020. Immediately after her incisive attacks on Kamala Harris effectively ended Harris’s candidacy, Google suspended Gabbard’s campaign ad account, as reported by Politico. Soon after, Hillary Clinton suggested that Gabbard was a Russian asset.

The Democratic Party, in wielding the deep state and its media, Big Tech, and corporate partners to anti-democratic ends, has created a new opposition, which increasingly includes high-profile defectors from its own ranks. Kennedy promises that this new unity coalition will only grow.

Michael Rectenwald, Ph.D., is a Former Distinguished Fellow at Hillsdale College and Former Professor of Liberal Studies and Global Studies at New York University. At the 2024 Libertarian Party convention, Rectenwald came in second behind Chase Oliver for the Libertarian nomination for U.S. president.