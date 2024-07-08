By Louis Conte, Medical Freedom Reporter, The Kennedy Beacon

I am writing this for Republicans, Democrats, and independents who have common sense – the people who work for a living, run small businesses, build houses, mothers who keep their homes and families moving, professional teachers, law enforcement professionals, childcare workers, the firefighters and EMTs who show up when things are really desperate.

The people who keep America running.

Again, the people with common sense.

I know that the commonsense people silently shook their heads minutes into CNN’s “Presidential Debate” and felt an awful, biting dread in the pits of their stomachs.

“We need a president who’s going to be thinking all the time … [while] the country is in the most precarious position since the Cuban Missile Crisis,” said independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

People watching Biden’s debate performance were thinking:

“This guy is walking around with all of those launch codes.”

“We’ve been lied to.”

We have been lied to – by the White House, the Democratic National Committee (DNC), and media that knew but went along with the charade.

There is no way that the people working with and around Joe Biden did not know that he was struggling.

Was there ever really a Biden presidency or was the past three years a pathetic con job?

The concealment of the real Joe Biden is the greatest political scandal since Watergate.

It is a direct result of the corrupt two-party system which pits Americans against each other for the purposes of keeping them from noticing how sad things have become.

For the better part of a week now, we have watched the Democratic Party elite wringing their hands and performing psychological gymnastics to deal with President Biden’s situation. Will he stay in the race? What do the big donors think? What are the DNC insiders planning? If Biden steps aside, will there be an open convention?

My friends, the DNC, like the RNC, is a corporation. Nothing more than a private club. In the end they will do what they want because they can. You can ask Bernie Sanders about that.

Whatever the administration and the DNC are planning, remember that these are the same people who lied to all of us and have put the nation in a state of peril for years.

We are indeed in peril. As Kennedy has said: “Frightening if true. The White House seems to be on autopilot heading for a hot war with Russia. I will reverse course and use our resources to restore our economy. Until then, let’s hope someone in the administration comes to their senses.”

That someone clearly is not Joe Biden.

If you step back for a moment, the concealment of the real Joe Biden explains much of what has gone off the rails in the past three and a half years. Behind the scenes there are multiple unaccountable factions fighting for their piece of the pie. It explains the Biden administration’s unconstitutional censorship of opposing views. It explains the lack of leadership on an economy that has ripped future prosperity from our youth, the existential threat of the budget deficit, the funding of endless wars and failed diplomacy that has placed us on the brink of nuclear war. The inability to admit and learn from the government’s failed response to COVID. The utter inattention to what life is really like in America today – chronic disease, addiction, crime, rampant homelessness, uncontrolled immigration, and a middle class that has been pushed to the brink.

The legacy media has been exposed. They heard that Biden was cognitively impaired but insisted the rumors were far-right conspiracies and that the videos of Biden’s lapses were “deep fakes” or “cheap fakes.”

Two months ago, the president announced that his uncle had been cannibalized. Hardly anyone in legacy media thought it was a concerning statement. When I wrote about it here, I received comments that I was being harsh to the president.

Legacy media became enablers. CNN held a “Presidential Debate” that excluded Kennedy because the Biden campaign wanted him excluded. Pandering to the Biden administration was what CNN and the rest of the DNC-aligned media have become comfortable doing.

Until it all blew up on June 27.

Biden’s interview with George Stephanopolous on July 5 did not undo the damage done in the debate.

What I have not heard in the media processing of this scandal is an emphasis on what really matters here: the American people.

The nation is rudderless, bereft of leadership and vulnerable to any manner of catastrophe with a president who is clearly addled.

As Kennedy stated in a recent interview with Neil Cavuto, “A lot of Americans finally understood what the media has been hiding, people in the White House have been hiding this … the executive running our country is probably not running our country.… He has cognitive issues that … impair him. What we all need to worry about is the scenario where he gets the wake-up call at three in the morning and has to be pushed down the corridor and has six minutes to make that decision that is going to affect all of humanity.”

Kennedy laid out the exact nature of the dire straits we are in. He has been speaking the truth – like it or not – since day one of his campaign.

The coverup of the real Joe Biden is another sign that the old two-party system is broken, worn out, and in need of a new vision. The real Joe Biden is a symbol of this broken system.

I could give a rat’s fat ass if any of the establishment elites read this or not. I want to remind people with common sense that there is a viable third choice even if the mainstream media refuses to tell you about him.