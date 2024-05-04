By Louis Conte, Headlines Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

The President of the United States has the most difficult job in the world. As independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pointed out, the job requires sharp intellect and the ability to make difficult, nuanced decisions about matters of life and death, peace, or war.

Kennedy said recently on X: “It’s less about Biden’s age and more about his public gaffes…. Even his scripted interviews are scary for people to watch.”

Which brings us to a recent Biden campaign stop in Pennsylvania where Biden met with members of the steel worker’s union.

I have been a union member for much of my working life. Part of being in a union comes with obligations. Every now and then, you are asked to participate in a “political event” for a candidate the union is endorsing.

You are doing your work when the shop steward walks over and puts his arm on your shoulder and says, “Hey Skip, the union needs you to do something.”

“What do you need, Hal?”

“The president’s coming here next week. It’s a campaign thing and, as you know, we’re endorsing him.” Hal nods. “We just need you to stand behind him when he’s talking. All you gotta do is hold the union poster.”

“That’s it?”

“That’s it, Skip. Stand behind him. Look straight ahead. Wear a clean shirt. Remember to shave that morning. It’s a piece of cake.”

A piece of cake.

Right up until the moment when the president, out of nowhere, says that his uncle Ambrose Finnegan, who died heroically in World War II, was devoured by cannibals.

Politico captured Biden saying his uncle's remains were not recovered in WWII because of cannibals. Take a moment to look at what happens on the faces of the United Steel Workers who are suddenly thrust into one of the most unbearable moments of their lives. Their eyes go everywhere because no one knows what the hell to do when you are standing behind the leader of the free world when he announces that a family member was eaten.

The steel workers whisper to each other as they stand behind the President, frozen in place, like stunned victims of the mythological Greek Gorgon, Medusa.

“Hal, did Biden just say his uncle was cannibalized?”

“Skip, I don’t know. Just look straight ahead. Stay focused.”

“Is that true?”

“I don’t know. Stay focused.”

“I’ve never been so embarrassed in my life.”

We are well aware of President Biden’s previous gaffes and misstatements:

“God save the Queen!” “Poor kids are just as bright as white kids.” “You try your breast.”

The president has a penchant for saying things that trigger migraines for White House Press Secretary Corrine Jean Pierre, who has the worst job in Washington: she has to explain this stuff away. Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked her point blank if his uncle was indeed eaten.

Let’s be clear about a few things here. The president was campaigning in Pennsylvania, a critical battleground state but a short plane flight from Washongton. Without even pondering how he got to the cannibal thing, I observed that the president’s speech was slow and even a bit slurred. This was not the super-charged, fiery campaign stump speech he gave a few weeks ago at the State of the Union, when he was uncharacteristically amped up. I agree with Ms. Jean Pierre that the president was emotional and that he wanted to pay respect to a beloved family member who gave his life for our country. But he also seemed distracted and confused. For parts of his address, he was clearly looking down at his notes.

We expect presidents to be able to speak clearly, comfortably, to show command of issues.

When the president speaks, he should command the room.

But Biden was not speaking in a relaxed comfortable manner.

President Biden looked exhausted.

Watching him, I felt sad.

A presidential campaign is a grueling, marathon job interview that happens under the glare of cameras in public settings. Whether we like it or not, it is our job – as voters – to decide if a candidate has what it takes to do the most difficult job on the planet.

And if he does not….