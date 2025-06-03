The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Wright's avatar
John Wright
2h

Wouldn't we be better off just shutting down the FDA? They have been a harmful agency for the past fifty years or so.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
2h

At this LATE date any person that still believes "safe or effective" deserves their fate

regardless of what the Secretary or Dr. Makary says.

Waxing positive is further evidence of having no knowledge about health or its origins.

If people actually believe health can come from needles the lower level of stupid has been

reached, though the competition fierce.

Even more amazing it to crow assurances about AI in its new role. Perhaps last statement about the lower level needs review.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 American Values 2024
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture