By Louis Conte and Staff of The Kennedy Beacon

No one can say that they didn’t see it coming.

For the past few weeks, Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner, Marty Makary, had been making statements suggesting Covid vaccines for children would soon be on the chopping block.

Photo by Getty Images

Kennedy previously said that recommending the vaccine to children was “always dubious” due to the extremely low morbidity and mortality rates of most children who contract Covid. Makary announced that all future vaccines would be subject to double blind placebo controlled testing – in other words, actual science.

So, on Thursday, as parents of vaccine-injured children, health advocates, farmers, scientists, government officials and other leaders of the MAHA movement gathered in Washington, D.C., to launch the MAHA Institute, news broke in the Wall Street Journal: HHS would no longer recommend Covid vaccines for children up to age eighteen and pregnant women.

As word of this critical change broke during the MAHA Institute Conference, applause broke out.

There’s more change afoot: Kennedy has said that his department and those under its supervision, including the CDC, will review previously established guidelines and recommendations in areas ranging from nutrition to medication.

Predictably, most legacy media offered scant coverage of this dramatic policy change. To its credit, The New York Times, a paper that usually sounds like a mouth piece for Big Pharma, featured critics from both sides of the issue.

High-profile doctors, such as Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and an adviser to the F.D.A, were not shy to speak about the radical new policy. “I think that we are in the midst of watching the vaccine infrastructure being torn down bit by bit,” he said.

Dr. Philip Krause, a former vaccine regulator who resigned from the F.D.A. in the fall of 2021 because he felt there was not enough evidence to support Covid booster shots for adults stated, “I think what Dr. Makary is saying that if everybody already has immunity to the virus, then maybe the vaccine doesn’t add that much, or maybe it adds something only in certain subpopulations.”

The Times also noted that officials in Washington “have also been asking pointed questions of C.D.C. scientists about Covid’s toll on children under 12, an indication that they may be considering an end to the use of the vaccine in that age group, according to an official who did not wish to be identified for fear of retribution (emphasis added).”

In a way, the CDC recommendation change reflects what Americans already think about Covid vaccination for children and pregnant women. This report, published in the Independent Journal Reviews, notes that the CDC found that “approximately 14% of pregnant women and 13% of children have received an updated shot as of April 26.”

The announcement of new recommendations for Covid shots signals that old precepts are on their last legs and the MAHA revolution is taking hold.