By V. N. Alexander, Special to The Kennedy Beacon

I have a choice to make. On November 5, when I put pen to ballot, I can write in “Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.” for President, to protest the way the Democrat Party funded frivolous lawsuits to knock my candidate off the ballot. Or I can fill in the bubble designating Donald J. Trump.

A Trump presidency would satisfy my lust for karmic retribution against those Kamala Harris supporters who have become what they hate, vociferously cheering on the very fascism they claim to oppose. But I have other, deeper motivations.

People may think they are voting for a person — whether Harris or Trump — when, in fact, they are voting for whatever is fueling the candidate. In Harris’ case, that’s a vast, amorphous political machine.

I have never voted for the lesser-evil candidate. This year will be no different. I stand by my principles if I cast my vote for the millions of people standing with Trump, whom I have grown to love and trust over the course of the last four years.

Trump’s Supporters

I trust the MAGA supporters who booed Trump in October of 2021 at a rally in Alabama when he advised them to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Later, in December of 2021 in Dallas, Trump’s audience again showed their disapproval when he said he had gotten a booster and urged others to do so too. Trump fired back, arguing that Project Warp Speed — by-passing safety standards and common sense to give emergency approval for the COVID-19 vaccine — was his greatest achievement. His supporters did not agree.

Trump doesn’t talk about Project Warp Speed anymore. He hasn’t said a peep about it since 2022. His supporters have opened his eyes to the fact that they do not respect him for what he did for Pfizer.

When I look at my ballot in November, I will consider the thousands of Trump supporters who shouted, “Bobby, Bobby, Bobby,” when Kennedy joined Trump on stage in Arizona. What do they love about Bobby? Not his persona necessarily, as with Trump. They love his work to end regulatory capture; his desire to make our food and water safe to consume; his drive to end the brutal, wasteful, polluting wars; and his commitment to make our children healthy again.

In my lifetime, I have never felt a more powerful upwelling of enthusiasm and unity of purpose for a new way forward. The movement is diverse and independent of a party or a demagogue. It has its own strength, and it’s even gotten away from Trump somewhat, as seen in the way his crowds do not hesitate to publicly chastise him.

Harris’ Backers

Kamala Harris is a face, a name, and a gender, behind which stands the monstrous bureaucracy of the security state, pharmaceutical industry, weapons manufacturing, the FBI, the CIA, all the CIA cut-out NGOs, the Council of Foreign Relations, most of the mainstream media, and 200 NeoCon Republicans, war hawks, Cheneys and Bushes.

The transformation of the Democrat Party into the corporate war party is now complete.

Harris is backed by the most powerful institutions on Earth that are arrayed against us, the people.

I would only vote for Harris if my desire were to collapse the government and the U.S. economy sooner rather than later.

After November 5

I am not especially optimistic about the near future. If Trump wins, I imagine things could get ugly. Desperate people do desperate things, and there are a lot of bureaucrats who could stand trial for heinous crimes if they lose control of the levers of power.

Whatever the election outcome, Harris’ backers may try to trigger a civil war, cause chaos to have an excuse to institute Central Bank Digital Currency. They’ve fantasized about war often enough, wargaming out various election fraud scenarios in 2020, and this year promoting the divisive film Civil War. Hacks for the Council of Foreign Relations continue to suggest the possibility of violence.

From what I’ve seen from those “right-wing, gun nut” influencers on social media, about whom Democrats do so much hand wringing, we are more likely to be able count on those people to put down a coup than to start one. If the CIA tries a color revolution in the U.S, they may be in for a big swift failure. For that reason alone, I’d rather have Trump in the White House.

If Trump hasn’t got the backing of the uniparty swamp creatures anymore — since they’ve all fled to Harris and made Trump the scapegoat — he may understand that he has to count on his base for his own personal survival.

We know that Trump cares an awful lot about how his fans regard him. Can a populist movement guide him along the right path? With the right transition team, will Trump be able to make America healthy and great again this time? Perhaps — if those of us who care claim this movement as our own.

V. N. Alexander is the former assistant managing editor of The Kennedy Beacon. She is a novelist; her most recently published dark comedy, Locus Amoenus (2015), brings together the 9/11 war on terror and the childhood obesity crisis. She is also a philosopher of science, presenting online lectures at IPAK-EDU.