By Leah Watson, Breaking News Reporter, The Kennedy Beacon

This week, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that he has been officially certified to appear on the election ballot in four more states, and has submitted enough signatures to qualify for the ballot in 5 more states plus the District of Columbia.

The newly certified states are Colorado, Iowa, Vermont, and Texas. The states where he has just submitted enough signatures to qualify for the ballot are Arkansas, Kansas, Maryland, Virginia, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia (Washington, D.C.)

Kennedy’s campaign has also finished filing paperwork in Nevada.

According to the campaign’s most recent press release, the campaign has now met the ballot access requirements in 45 states and one district. The Kennedy-Shanahan ticket is officially on the ballot in 17 states, has submitted its signatures in 22 states and D.C., and has collected enough signatures for ballot access in an additional 6 states.

“In many instances, we’ve collected two, three, and sometimes four times as many signatures necessary to get on the ballot, and they’ve been filed at a very high validity rate so that the Democrats and those who are challenging us have not actually been able to challenge signatures,” said Paul Rossi, Kennedy Campaign Senior Council, during a press briefing last week.

In Arkansas, Maryland, Vermont, Virginia, and South Dakota, Kennedy collected and submitted more than double the required number of signatures. In Kansas and Wisconsin, the campaign submitted nearly double the required signatures.

The Kennedy-Shanahan ticket has amassed over 1 million signatures nationwide, according to the campaign’s press release. This showcases how voters across America want a third-party option in the upcoming election.

Kennedy must submit required ballot access measures in five remaining states: Arizona, Kentucky, Mississippi, Rhode Island, and Wyoming. Arizona and Wyoming’s signature deadlines are later this month.

The below map from website 270toWin tracks Kenendy’s ballot access progress.

States in gold are those where Kennedy is officially on the ballot. States in beige are those where he has submitted signatures.

Pink or light blue states are those in which Kennedy has not yet completed a signature collection or submitted signatures.