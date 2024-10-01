By Louis Conte, Medical Freedom Reporter, The Kennedy Beacon

A friend of mine with a neurological condition recently asked his doctor if it’s possible that the condition was triggered by the Covid vaccine he was required to take a few years ago to keep working. The doctor pulled him aside and whispered, “I cannot say this publicly, but I’ve seen significant increases in neurological conditions like yours since the vaccine went out.”

As the father of two boys with autism, who believes that vaccine injuries played a role in their condition, I’ve been privy to such whispered conversations for years.

I recall statements such as these:

“I agree with you but if I talk about this, I will lose my license.”

“If I say that vaccines cause autism in a public setting, I won’t be allowed to treat patients anymore. That means your kids and others’ kids.”

“I can’t go there but I am also suspicious of vaccines. When I talk to other doctors privately about this, they all go quiet.”

They all go quiet.

When truth is spoken in whispers, it dies silently in the dark.

In doctor’s offices around the country, likely around the world, conversations like this have been happening for years. One could call the phenomena self-censorship, I suppose.

I choose to call these whispered conversations “fear talk.”

The result is that my friend cannot find out if his condition was related to the Covid vaccine. Those who suspect that the Covid vaccines injured them are now just like those of us who have children we feel are vaccine injured. The medical establishment leaves us with suspicion and silence.

Doctors are afraid of being sanctioned.

It is not an irrational fear. Many doctors and researchers who have spoken out about medical controversies have been sanctioned, ostracized, attacked in the media, censored, and destroyed professionally. History is replete with examples ranging from Ignatz Semmelweis to Andrew Wakefield. The Pharmaceutical Industrial Complex during the Covid era has added more names of persecuted doctors to the list – Pierre Kory, Paul Marik, Mary Talley Bowden, Meryl Nass, and others.

It is not just doctors. Anyone who questions the official government narrative will face the attitudes expressed by former Secretary of State John Kerry, who recently described the First Amendment [as] a ‘major block’ to the establishment’s ability to govern.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pointed out that both Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have characterized free speech as “a privilege” and not a right. Kennedy has also said that "The First Amendment was passed not to protect convenient speech, but to protect the speech that nobody wants to hear.”

We saw moral courage and free speech at the Rescue the Republic rally on September 29. Kennedy paraphrased Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis’ famous statement – “the remedy to bad speech is more speech.”

We saw moral courage and free speech at Republican Senator Ron Johnson’s remarkable recent hearing, American Health Crisis Roundtable with doctors and nutritionists. Every participant who spoke out was courageous.

Finally, there was a less publicized moment of free speech and moral courage when Kennedy spoke with former CDC Director, Robert Redfield. The two men previously understood each other to represent opposing views on public health issues. But they found common ground. Redfield acknowledged that Kennedy was right about the damaging effects of corporate capture on public health institutions. “You Got Everything Right,” he told Kennedy.

Can the era of “fear speech” end with moral courage and a reaffirmation of free speech?