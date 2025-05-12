The Kennedy Beacon

What a vindication it is. Congratulations to Dr Bhattacharya on his confirmation as head of NIH. He will do a tremendous job!!

I am thrilled to have Dr Bhattacharya, RFK Jr and others now leading our health agencies in a science-first manner. And I’m grateful to President Trump for making it happen. And I hope former President Biden suffers for the evil he inflicted. But I’m not willing to rewrite history: On October 5, 2020 (Great Barrington Declaration) Joe Biden was NOT president. Trump was. And Trump is also the one who pushed “Operation Warpspeed” to rush the so-called vaccine. I’m very glad Trump is getting on the right side of history, but history needs to be remembered accurately; not as we wish it had unfolded.

