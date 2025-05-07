By Sayer Ji, Special to The Kennedy Beacon

There comes a point when a person must speak. Not for effect. Not for defense. But to end the performance of silence.

I have reached that point.

What has happened to me, and my loved ones, over the past four years — and especially the last two — has been brutal, personal, and deliberate. This is not conjecture. This is not paranoia. This is the truth.

I was targeted through a coordinated, transatlantic campaign of lawfare and black operations—designed not to protect public health, but to punish and silence me for a single, unforgivable act: I spoke a medical truth that diverged from the approved narrative. I refused to surrender my right to bodily autonomy. And perhaps most threatening to those in power, I sounded the alarm about the risks of the mRNA injections before they were rolled out to the global population. I would not comply with a propaganda campaign that has since unraveled in the eyes of millions—and for that, I was marked.

That alone was enough to provoke a weaponized response. And it wasn’t just directed at me—it targeted those I hold dearest.

One of the earliest signs of this orchestrated takedown was a targeted exposé against GreenMedInfo, published by the BBC and the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), a UK-based NGO with deep ties to transatlantic intelligence and censorship operations, including the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH). According to public records and the work of researcher Mike Benz, CCDH’s leadership includes figures like Simon Clark, a fellow of the Atlantic Council, whose board features no fewer than seven former CIA directors. These state-adjacent bodies, funded by both private and public interests, labeled my health platform as “far right,” in a brazen attempt to conflate holistic health advocacy with political extremism. Their article, which can read about here, was not an isolated attack. It was part of a broader campaign to socially, politically, and algorithmically erase my work and my advocacy around bodily sovereignty.

In fact, this pattern of defamation stretches back over a decade. In 2013, UNICEF published a now-infamous article falsely portraying GreenMedInfo and Mothering.com as public health threats for providing vaccine-related information—an early example of narrative enforcement masquerading as child protection.

Multinational law firms—whose identities, leadership, tactics, and complicity are now a matter of record—collaborated with government-adjacent agencies in both the UK and the US to wage an orchestrated campaign of defamation and suppression. These efforts, backed by millions of dollars in funding, included the enlistment of NATO Strategic Communications operatives to develop and deploy globally distributed “information weapons” targeting me and my former wife (see the defamation piece the Dis/Informed). Behind the scenes, they engaged in covert legal warfare: issuing threats of mass civil tort actions for wrongful death, executing clandestine legal maneuvers, and activating black operations aimed at the total annihilation of our reputations, livelihoods, and voices. This multifaceted assault was further enabled by a nexus of complicit NGOs, manufactured press narratives, battalions of mercenary lawyers, and private intelligence techniques more commonly associated with military conflict than civilian life.

This includes efforts to label me as one of the so-called "Disinformation Dozen" — a term propagated to vilify and dehumanize those whose views did not align with centralized messaging. It was not just inaccurate (the report, released on March 24, 2021, was later found to rely on statistics that were wrong by an astronomical factor of 1,300-fold, yet was never corrected or retracted, despite being cited tens of thousands of times); it was state-sponsored defamation.

These weaponized falsehoods were deliberately seeded into legal proceedings involving members of my family in the UK, designed to transfer an illusion of criminality onto them merely by virtue of their connection to me.

I wish I could say this was the stuff of B movies, and not the reality of my life — but it happened, is still happening, and this is only the beginning of what has come to light.

Now, with widespread vindication and an avalanche of new legal evidentiary disclosures over the past year, it is clear that many of us had our lawful rights violated here in the United States. Yet the originating energy behind this persecution — which began in the UK, through transnational alliances — has not yet released its grip.

A War on Conscience — But the Wall is Cracking

This is a war — quiet until now. A black ops war on consciousness. A war on sovereignty. A war against the innocent. Waged in silence, unbroken for four relentless years, through systems that deny, distort, and manipulate from the shadows, operating always under the cover of plausible deniability.

And to those who believed it would remain in the shadows—

That illusion is ending.

Because the wall - built from a mountain of false allegations - isn’t holding.

It’s cracking.

Despite every effort to erase me, I am still standing. Despite every attempt to ruin the lives of those I love, we are still here. And more than that: we are rising.

Let it be understood that what was done to me was personal. But it was never just about me.

The systems that sought to silence me are part of a much larger architecture—one that millions are now unmasking and naming for what it is. From forced silence to coerced compliance, we now understand how easily institutions can be turned against those who tell the truth.

But the tide has clearly turned.

The Executive Branch Is No Longer Silent

For the first time in years, we are witnessing a shift at the highest levels of governance. With a new administration that has signaled clear support for U.S. citizens facing politically motivated suppression, the climate is changing. The appointment and freedom-affirming actions of Tulsi Gabbard as US Director of National Intelligence, Kash Patel as FBI Director, J.D. Vance as Vice President, and Trump’s day 2 anti-Censorship laundering executive order, marks a decisive break from the Biden-Harris era. During that time, the Executive Branch openly colluded with censorship regimes, including foreign operations based in the UK whose infiltration into our government, and weaponization against citizens like myself, we are only now beginning to fully comprehend.

RFK Jr.’s grassroots-powered rise, despite being labeled alongside me on the so-called “Disinformation Dozen” hit list, and relentlessly targeted by many of the same intelligence-adjacent organizations, stands as a powerful signal that the tide is turning. His growing influence reveals that no amount of black operations, smear campaigns, or algorithmic suppression can ultimately stop the will of the people when truth is on their side. It marks not only a personal vindication, but the beginning of the global defeat of an agenda that has long sought to undermine health sovereignty, suppress dissent, and distort reality.

The silence that once enabled injustice is cracking. And what follows is not chaos — but restoration.

We the People now have champions within government who understand what has occurred, who see the damage that was done, and who have already begun the long-overdue process of correction.

This is not a partisan moment. It is a moral one.

Pictured here: Global Wellness Forum founders Sayer Ji, Marla Maples & Council Leader Dr. Joel Bohemier the day after the Grassroots-Driven Confirmation of Independent US Presidential Candidate and “Disinformation Dozen member” RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary.

A New Movement Has Begun

There is now a global movement of legal reform, not as a political gesture, but as a spiritual necessity. It is rising across the U.S., Britain, Europe, and beyond.

It is not only shaped by leaders or institutions—it is carried in the hearts of citizens, mothers, healers, builders, farmers, veterans, artists, and truth-tellers of every age.

It is built by those who have lost much but remembered even more.

It is supported by citizens, doctors, artists, families — people who remember what freedom feels like, even if it has been absent from their lives.

International, sovereignty- and values-led NGOs like the Global Wellness Forum, the National Health Federation, World Council for Health, and new legal coalitions are beginning to create the very systems that will replace what failed us. These are not think tanks. These are structures of spiritual and civic coherence.

And this is a message of restoration. It is an invitation for those who still carry the sword:

Lay it down.

The truth is coming out. The records and receipts are preserved. The documents exist. The people know. And what has been done in silence will soon be seen in the light.

You who have relentlessly persecuted me and those I hold dear now stand at a threshold. You can choose to step back, to meet this moment with honesty, humility, and grace. Or you can press forward on your path—and when the reckoning arrives, as it surely will, may you be prepared to face the full weight of what you have summoned.

For those who have endured lawfare, economic destruction, deplatforming, and social exile simply for speaking truth: you are not alone.

This message is for you, too.

You have endured. You have remembered. And now, you are part of the spiral that is dissolving the walls.

To my readers, allies, and unseen friends: I would not have made it without you.

We are not leaving.

We are not backing down.

We are the crack in the wall. And the light is coming through.

What Comes Next: The Six Weeks That Will Change Everything

The weeks ahead will not merely be significant—they will be defining.

We are nearing an inflection point where the years of long campaigning and suppression—and the networks that sustained it—will either quietly begin to unravel from within, or be met by an undeniable surge of public awakening.

In the United States, millions have begun to question the weaponization of the justice system—its use as a political tool, not a protector of rights. The unprecedented legal targeting of a former President has laid bare a system no longer anchored in equal protection, but in selective enforcement.

In the United Kingdom, the exposure of private prosecutions against over one thousand innocent subpostmasters—now acknowledged as one of the greatest legal scandals in modern British history—has shattered public trust.

What was once dismissed as conspiracy is now documentary.

But this is no longer just about what they tried to do.

This is about what we now choose to build.

The pressure is mounting. The reckoning is inevitable. What has been hidden—through contracts, through whispers, through intimidation—is now breaking into view. Not just in courtrooms and boardrooms, but in the hearts of those who will no longer be silent.

To those still operating in secrecy:

Understand that this story is no longer yours to control.

The truth is moving. The people are watching.

You are already seen.

And what comes next will not be driven by vengeance, but by vision.

Not by fear, but by clarity.

And when it arrives, it will not punish. It will correct.

To all who are willing - step forward. There is space in this new story for you, too.

What I’ve shared here isn’t a story of defeat. It’s a document of spiritual endurance and personal sovereignty. My focus now is on building what is true, coherent, and healing for humanity— If you feel the call, join us through the Global Wellness Forum—where health freedom, spiritual integrity, and human dignity are no longer negotiable.

