Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

“Reaction to Vaccine, Unresponsive.”

“Post Covid Vaccine - Fever and Confusion.”

“Female Reaction to Vaccine Shot/ Semi Responsive.”

“Experiencing Chest Pain After 2nd Vaccine.”

These are just four excerpts of the call reports produced by the Westchester County Emergency Management System’s Computer Assisted Dispatch (CAD) software in 2021, during the roll out of the Covid vaccine.

The Kennedy Beacon has documents detailing over 170 such incidents in 2021 alone. The data received does not include cases where individuals who reported vaccine-adverse events and received medical care without using EMS services. It does not include people who had family members drive them to emergency rooms or their doctor’s offices. It does not include the incidence of people who may have died suddenly following vaccination.

The Beacon received this information from a Westchester County resident who wishes to remain anonymous. The man was aware of the alarming rise in EMS calls attributed to Covid vaccines because he monitored EMS communications while listening to software called Broadcastify.

The anonymous Westchester man told me he started to hear occasional EMS and fire calls relating to vaccine reactions. “The scanner traffic relating to Covid tailed off in the summer to the fall of 2020,” he said. “ It returned in early 2021 when the Covid vaccines were rolled out. This was definitely something that was noticeable.”

He added, “There were also some calls noting that EMS was on standby at large vaccine clinics at local malls in the lower Hudson Valley…All of this was in contrast to the constant broadcast message on television and radio that vaccines were safe and effective.”

The Westchester resident obtained the CAD reports via a Freedom of Information request.The data the Beacon also obtained does not contain reports from the City of Yonkers, which has its own EMS dispatch service. Yonkers is the largest city in Westchester County and the fourth largest city in New York State.

There could be hundreds, perhaps thousands of occasions where Westchester County’s EMS first responders were called to render medical assistance to people suffering serious adverse responses to Covid vaccines.

If this limited sample from Westchester County, New York, is an indication of what happened around the rest of the country, then thousands of unacknowledged Covid vaccine injuries may have occurred.

The stress placed upon the nation’s first responders during the Covid vaccine roll out must have been enormous. It is also important to note that EMS services are funded by taxpayers in local municipalities.

What do we know about the impact of the Covid vaccine roll out in other parts of the country? We have requested information from other municipalities around New York through Freedom of Information requests. No other jurisdiction has responded yet.

It would be helpful to us at the Beacon if readers who are aware of the EMS responses to the Covid vaccine roll out would connect with us in the comments so that we can continue to investigate this issue.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been criticized in the mainstream media for expressing concerns about the safety of Covid vaccines. For one, The Los Angeles Times lambasted Kennedy for stoking fear and mistrust of vaccines by writing the forward to Ed Dowd’s, "Cause Unknown.” Dowd explains the data behind his book, here.

Kennedy raised alarms months ago when he informed Bill Maher about alarming safety signals from the data in the Pfizer Covid vaccine trials.

The data amassed by the anonymous Westchester man indicates that Kennedy was spot on in his assessment of these vaccines.

On the other hand, the Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris,has ignored the issue of Covid vaccine injuries. For her and her DNC cohorts, it’s as if such juries never happened. Her campaign uses phrases like “turn the page” in addressing the problems the nation went through over the past three years.

For those who were injured, Harris’ “turn the page” rings hollow. These injuries are not fiction. They are all too real. The public deserves to know the truth, however ugly and painful it may be.