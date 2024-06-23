“When you know the truth, the truth makes you a soldier.” – Mahatma Gandhi

By Helena Hjalmarsson, Special to The Kennedy Beacon

Earlier this month, Congress spent days in hearings with some of the key players during the pandemic. One was Dr. Anthony Fauci. When fear was at its peak, with the pandemic in full swing, Fauci was a folk hero. The New Yorker dubbed him “America’s Doctor.” He was celebrated by a growing fan club around the country, serenaded by celebrities such as Brad Pitt, and praised by President Biden, who called him “a dedicated public servant, and a steady hand with wisdom and insight honed over decades at the forefront of some of our most dangerous and challenging public health crises.”

Republican US Representative Rich McCormick had a different experience. He was an ER physician throughout the pandemic. He was censored and threatened with having his medical license revoked when he recommended treatments other than vaccines. During the congressional hearings, McCormick talked about how, throughout the pandemic, any disagreement with the federal government and the appointed federal agencies, such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), was labeled as conspiracy theory and misinformation by “experts” who did not have medical degrees, people who had never treated any patients.

“Government should never, never insert itself between patients and their health care providers,” McCormick stated. “The American people deserve to make medical decisions through conversations with their physicians rather than politically motivated mandates.”

McCormick played an audiotape of Fauci discussing how to make it hard for people not to get vaccinated, in which Fauci said, “Once people feel empowered and protected legally you are gonna have schools, universities, and colleges that are gonna say ‘you want to come to this college buddy, you’re gonna get vaccinated, lady you’re gonna get vaccinated.’” America’s Doctor continued, “Big corporations like Amazon and Facebook, and all those others will say, you want to work for us you’re gonna get vaccinated. And it’s been proven that when you make it difficult for people in their lives, they lose their ideological bullshit, and they get vaccinated.”

McCormick confronted Fauci: “Are all objections to vaccinations ideological bullshit Dr. Fauci? American people don’t hate science. They hate having their freedom taken from them.”

Listening to Fauci during his day in Congress, one almost gets the impression that he was an innocent bystander during the pandemic rather than the villain in a deeply depressing drama playing out across the country. He certainly did his very best to dilute and refute his formerly strong and frequent statements that the pandemic had nothing to do with the Wuhan Institute of Virology and that the idea of a lab leak, or something worse, had little validity and was a conspiracy theory.

While Fauci made a point of describing, over and over, the “open mind” he maintained throughout the pandemic in regard to the origins of COVID, countless past interviews and even audio recordings point to a different truth. In these congressional hearings, Fauci threw everyone but the kitchen sink under the bus, blaming the CDC and FDA for their recommendations of vaccines and mandates. He blamed Dr. David Morens, Fauci’s senior advisor at NIAID, for making things up about hidden COVID-related documents. He blamed Peter Daszak, director of EcoHealth Alliance, for doing illegal research even if Fauci himself signed off on it.

Fauci dribbled semantics with many congressmen and women about the definition of gain-of-function research. But gain-of-function is not a concept easily softened by linguistic ruminations. It involves taking a pathogen and mutating it so that it has a new aspect. That new aspect makes it more transmissible and/or deadly to humans. Therefore, many labs do not allow gain-of-function, having determined that the risk outweighs the benefits.

For as many times as Fauci has made public statements about how utterly unlikely it is that COVID originated from a lab leak, he now repeated that neither he nor anyone else could possibly know where it came from. I guess he feels that if he says it enough times, it will eventually begin to ring true. Fauci also made impressive attempts to squirm out of admitting to his frantic efforts to gather scientists to write a “scientific paper” debunking any correlation between gain-of-function research and COVID.

Rather than acknowledging that the scientific enterprise in this country has been seriously compromised and focusing on how it can be re-democratized, most Democrats on the subcommittee colluded with Fauci’s attempts to save himself and NIAID from scrutiny. They, too, were trying their best to rein in the troublesome emails about hiding important COVID-related information from the public. Congresswoman Deborah Ross lectured Dr. Morens (who hadn’t been as savvy as Fauci about getting rid of personal emails regarding public matters) about his foul language and general misconduct, asking him: “Do you understand that your conduct undermines the public trust in science?”

Ross and many other Democrats are still doing what they can to save their administration’s face. Many of them did not seem to take the subpoenaed emails that involved very disconcerting information – not just about Dr. Morens, but also directly involving Fauci, Daszak, the NIAID’s own FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) staff member, and NIH director Francis Collins – as something that constituted good reasons to look into the overall integrity of NIH and NIAID.

Contrary to popular belief, the price for criticizing federal agencies, Big Pharma, and the government is very high in this country. Some people are willing to pay any price, no matter how much they are punished and ridiculed for attempting to challenge corruption, coercion, and censorship. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is one of those people. In his book The Real Anthony Fauci, Kennedy scrutinized not just Fauci, but the CDC, FDA, World Health Organization (WHO), Big Pharma, Bill Gates, the Biden administration, and any agency, corporation, or official involved in deceiving people and taking away their freedoms.

“As the world watched,” writes Kennedy in his best-selling book, “Tony Fauci dictated a series of policies that resulted in by far the most deaths, and one of the highest percentages of COVID-19 body counts of any nation on the planet. Only relentless propaganda and wall-to-wall censorship could conceal his disastrous mismanagement during COVID-19’s first year. The US, with 4 percent of the world’s population, suffered 14.5 percent of total COVID deaths. By September 30, 2021, mortality rates in the US had climbed to 2,107/1,000,000, compared to 139/1,000,000 in Japan.”

The deeper we delve into this strange time of unconstitutional rules, forcefulness, and censorship, the more we are propelled towards the inevitable question: What were we really in the middle of? Were we facing a hazardous pandemic, or something else, something much more menacing?

Americans suffered loss of work, loss of education, loss of licenses, loss of income, and loss of access to public places. So, on the one hand, people were coerced into taking a vaccine with an unusually high rate of serious adverse effects and instances of death. At the same time, they had to sign waivers that protected pharmaceutical manufacturers such as Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson from any and all liability if things went wrong.

There are endless stories posted on alternative news sites of vaccine-injured people receiving no support from the mainstream medical community. Their struggles with complications after taking their COVID vaccines were met with indifference and denial at best. Without official support, medical care, compensation, and acknowledgment of their vaccine injuries, many had nowhere to turn. They had done what their government had told them to do and were left in the cold, in pain and tremendous medical hardship, with increasing financial difficulties and sometimes too sick to provide for their families. Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical companies continued to be well protected by the waivers that people were forced to sign before they were cornered into taking the vaccines.

Like his father and his uncle, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. believes that people have the right to find their own truth. “Conventional opinion is the ruin of our souls,” Rumi says. Rarely has this statement been more relevant. Our leaders are far away from the people. Fear and oblivion have entered the lives of many. But those who want to reclaim their freedom and power are growing in numbers and in conviction.

Many Americans who value their freedom and the right to make decisions about their own lives and health are turning their hopes to Kennedy. That is because he has been consistent in his intention to be of service rather than to dominate and conquer. He has proven himself to have a sincere and heartfelt wish to do what he can to restore health, balance, trust, and freedom to America, regardless of personal repercussions.

Alice Walker, in The Temple of the Familiar, writes, “Helped are those whose every act is a prayer for harmony in the Universe, for they are the restorers of balance to our planet. To them will be given the insight that every good act done anywhere in the cosmos welcomes the life of an animal or a child.”

It is clear to a growing number of Americans that the time has come for a different kind of leadership in this country. We need a president who is willing to look into the corruption within our government and demand that the federal agencies work for the people again, rather than collaborating with and commissioning Big Pharma and other profit-hungry corporations. A leader who is willing to protect the people from lies and censorship and forceful violations of their freedom. A government that will never use our fear to manipulate and control us, that will not force us into situations that compromise our health and then refuse to take care of us when our health declines. A president, a government, and federal agencies that are receptive to and respectful of their citizens’ ability to choose what’s right for them – in good times and in bad.