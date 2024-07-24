Louis Conte, Headlines Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

One thing I’ve learned in life is that lies catch up to you and often bite you on the ass at the worst possible times.

Compound the lies and the teeth that bite you get sharper.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Biden administration lied to the nation by concealing the president’s declining mental capacity. Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pointed out that Biden was faltering well over a year ago. He repeatedly challenged Biden to debate his challengers and engage the public.

Instead of authentic democratic primaries, the DNC rigged the game and steered the nation – and President Biden – toward political disaster. They rigged the primaries three times: against Kennedy in early states in the Fall; in favor of the incredibly degenerating Biden for the past seven months; and now for Kamala Harris.

Foisting Harris on the public is a complete sham of a democratic process.

The Democratic Party is deeply sick and yet they’re the ones claiming to be saving democracy?

Even one staffer at The New York Times, Bret Stephens, gets the irony in a rare ‘counter-programming’ editorial entitled, “Democrats Deserved a Contest, Not a Coronation.”

And then there’s Joe Biden. He stayed inside, avoided public appearances, and had ice cream.

CNN, one of the DNC’s media lap dogs, excluded Kennedy from the June 27 presidential debate, contradicting its own idiosyncratic rules, and included Biden and Trump because they were the “presumed nominees” of their parties.

Kennedy recently commented about the “presumptive nominee” criterion on X.

CNN arrogantly assumed that they are the ones who get to choose who qualifies to be president.

On June 27, the walls of deception and arrogance caved in on Biden and he was painfully exposed.

The media’s feigned shock at Biden’s condition rang hollow.

You might recall that Biden was described as being a “well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory” in Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report about his mishandling of official documents. Remember Biden’s impromptu February press conference where he insisted that “my memory is fine” and angrily criticized the Special Counsel report?

The signs of Biden’s struggles were everywhere. The media knew and participated in the cover-up.

And let’s be honest here: if Donald Trump had not turned his head to the right at exactly the right moment – thank God – the DNC and their media allies would have been more than happy to drag an addled Biden over the finish line in November.

But, as we often say in Kennedy Beacon meetings, “Kennedy was right.”

Kennedy was right about the president’s decline. The concealment of the real Joe Biden is yet another huge political scandal that the DNC-aligned legacy media intends to distract us from as they shove Vice President Kamala Harris toward nomination at the Democratic Convention in August.

Get ready to be introduced to a Kamala Harris you’ve never met before. Despite an abysmal record, the DNC spin machine will fabricate a whole mythos about the vice president. CNN, MSNBC, and the rest of the DNC networks will have orgasms describing Harris as though she were Joan of Arc.

On Fox, Kennedy pointed out that Harris was around President Biden regularly. As the president’s public schedule shows, he often had lunch and meetings with the vice president.

Do we really think that Harris failed to see what was happening with the president?

And yet, Vice President Harris looked into the cameras and repeatedly described Biden as being “sharp.”

Kennedy stated that “Harris has a lot of explaining to do” and called her “the concealer in chief.”

Kennedy predicts that the Democratic Party will engineer the convention to ensure that Harris is crowned as the party’s nominee. According to The Hill, Harris has secured enough delegates for the Democratic nomination.

All hail Queen Kamala.

Once again, Kennedy is proven right.

The truth is that the Democratic Party no longer does democracy. To “save democracy,” the DNC turned the party rule over to fat-cat oligarchs. The Democrats are now run by millionaires who work for the billionaires who really make the decisions.

Got a message you want The New York Times to print for you? Have George Clooney write it up in an op-ed.

If all goes according to the current plan, at the Democratic Convention, we will see, at the very least, 1,976 delegates select Kamala Harris to carry their banner in November. CNN, ABC, NBC, and other legacy media outlets will cover the event as though it is an example of actual democracy.

Except it isn’t.

The DNC is going to give us more political kabuki when what the nation needs is open, honest debate and genuine democracy.

The nation is in trouble. There are ominous signs of decline everywhere. Take a walk around your town or city. Broken people are everywhere, often in the streets. Emotions are raw and people are losing hope, turning inward when they need to reach out.

We need to brush off the lingering national malaise of the pandemic lockdowns, open up again, and speak truth to each other.

Kennedy has spoken out about our nation’s debt, our addiction to endless war, our wrecked economy, and our chronic disease epidemic. Kennedy has called out the corrupt merger of corporate and state power which is at the center of our silent national crisis. Because Kennedy has spoken these truths, he has been censored, banned from legacy media outlets, and barred from the debate stage.

For the good of the country, that must end.