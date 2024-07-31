By Anne Keala Kelly, The Kennedy Beacon
Want to know who Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is, what he values, and why he is running for President of the United States?
This is a brief compilation of information about Kennedy to help you get to know Bobby as a person and a candidate. It is designed to provide quick and shareable access to some of Bobby’s plans and policy positions.
The Kennedy Beacon has reported on many of the issues and challenges Bobby is facing, most of which do not make it past the mainstream media gatekeepers. Our goal is to counter that form of censorship with stories that accurately depict who Kennedy is and what kind of leader he will be.
We hope you enjoy and find inspiration from this selection of stories. Please share with friends and family, and subscribe to The Kennedy Beacon. It’s free!
Introduction
Watch Who Is Bobby Kennedy? – Documentary by Jay Carson and Mike Piscitelli
Watch “CIA, Power, Corruption, War, Freedom, and Meaning” – Lex Fridman Podcast
Listen to “Why Kennedy?” – Beacon podcast with Dick Russell
Read “Bobby’s Appeal? He Speaks the Truth” – David Talbot, Kennedy Beacon
Can Bobby win as an independent?
Watch The Power of Three – Short film on the importance of independent candidates in a broken two-party system
Listen to “A Declaration of Independence” – Discussion of RFK Jr. announcement
Read “A Majority of Americans Are Independent” – Kennedy Beacon
Read “Kennedy Blasts Culture of Hate and Promises Unity” – Kennedy Beacon
Bobby’s plans for the economy, home ownership, the border, and more
Watch Bobby on the economy – Last Call with Brian Sullivan, CNBC
Watch Bobby “torches” MSNBC hosts for minimizing border crisis – Fox News
Watch “How RFK Jr. Will Fix the Middle Class and Housing Crisis” – Howie Mandel Does Stuff Clips
Read “Quick Guide to Kennedy’s Policy Positions” – Kennedy Beacon
Read “Kennedy Reveals Border Policy” in Midnight at the Border documentary – Kennedy Beacon
How censorship is used to silence Bobby
Watch “RFK Jr: Government Secrets, Censorship, & How to End Chronic Disease” – Aubrey Marcus Podcast
Read “News You May Have Missed” – Kennedy Beacon
Read “YouTube Censors ‘Kennedy Beacon’ Video on Censorship” – Kennedy Beacon
Read “Meta’s Deep Connections to the FBI, CIA, and Censorship” – Kennedy Beacon
Read “The New York Times’ Kennedy Problem” – Kennedy Beacon
The Democratic Party’s efforts to block Bobby
Read “The DNC Attack Machine Beefs Up to Battle Kennedy” – Kennedy Beacon
Read “The DNC’s Propaganda Engineers Want Us to Fear Kennedy: How Laughter and Hope Can Help Us Resist” – Kennedy Beacon
Read “Who’s Behind Clear Choice? Big Tech, Big Biden, and a Bald Attempt to Derail Kennedy” – Kennedy Beacon
Read “As Kennedy Gains Ballot Access in New York, the Democrats’ Petty and Abusive Legal Plays Persist” – Kennedy Beacon
Bobby’s stand against the corporate capture of government agencies
Watch “RFK Jr. on Big Pharma” – Lex Fridman Podcast
Read “CDC: Corporate Capture Run Amok” – Kennedy Beacon
Read “Only an Independent President Can Free America from Corporate Capture” – The Hill
Watch/Read “RFK Jr. Warns Against ‘System of Socialism for the Rich’ as 2024 Campaign Launches” – Fox News
America’s chronic disease epidemic
Watch “The #1 Cause of Obesity, Diabetes, & Illness Nobody Talks About” – Mark Hyman, MD
Read “Kennedy Takes on CNN’s Erin Burnett – and President Biden” – Kennedy Beacon
Read “New Study Finds Exposure to Glyphosate Leads to Depression, Chronic Disease” – Kennedy Beacon
Read “YouTube Censors RFK Jr. for Pledging to End the Epidemic of Childhood Diseases” – Louis Conte
Bobby’s position on infectious disease research and bioweapons
Listen to “Discovery of an Illegal Biolab in California” – Kennedy Beacon Podcast
Read “The Truth About Infectious Disease Research and RFK Jr.’s Stance Against Gain-of-Function” – Kennedy Beacon
Read “Bobby Was Right About the Origins of COVID-19” – Kennedy Beacon
Listen to “The Wuhan Cover-Up” – Kennedy Beacon Podcast
Vaccines: What Bobby knows and what he really said
Read “Answering Offit: Kennedy Is Right on Thimerosal, Offit’s Conflicts of Interest Are Real” – James Lyons-Weiler
Read “The New York Times Begrudgingly Acknowledges Vaccine Injuries” – Kennedy Beacon
Read “Fauci Admits COVID mRNA Vaccines Do Not Work” – Kennedy Beacon
Read “What the Media Got Wrong About the Kennedy-Trump Phone Call” – Kennedy Beacon
Health of the American people and regenerative farming
Watch Bobby’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, discusses “Nuts and Bolts of Farming Regeneratively” – Back to the People Podcast
Read “Revitalizing Our Food: Kennedy Hosts Lively Roundtable with America’s Farmers” – Kennedy Beacon
Read “Kennedy Wants to Make America Healthy Again” – Kennedy Beacon
Read “Big Ag Treats Us Like Dirt: Why Kennedy Believes Regenerative Agriculture Can Make Us Healthy Again, Part 1” – Kennedy Beacon
On the environment
Watch RFK Jr.’s environmental and corporate battles – Segment from Who Is Bobby Kennedy?
Read “Would RFK Jr. Be the Best Environmental President in US History?” – Kennedy Beacon
Read “During Earth Day Online Panel, Kennedy Defines His Environmentalism” – Kennedy Beacon
Read “Kennedy Is the Only Candidate Who Has Fought Big Polluters” – Raquel Master, Kennedy Beacon
Bobby’s foreign policy analysis and vision
Watch “RFK Jr. on Foreign Policy at Nixon Library” – C-SPAN2
Read “RFK Jr. Offers Foreign Policy Views on Ukraine, Israel, Vows to Halve Military Spending” – CBS News
Read “A Path to Peace: Kennedy Facilitates Dialogue between a Palestinian and an Israeli in Recent Podcast” – Kennedy Beacon
Read “Harris vs. Trump vs. RFK Jr.: How Policies Compare” – NewsNation
Read “Debacle in Ukraine: Imperial Hubris and the Corporate Capture of US Foreign Policy” – Kennedy Beacon
Bobby debates Trump and Biden
Watch “RFK Jr. Rebuts Presidential Debate” – C-SPAN
When Bobby was young, and what America’s youth think today
Watch Interview of Bobby in his early 20s discussing a future in public service
Read “Why Young Voters Are Rallying Behind Kennedy” – Kennedy Beacon
Read “Why My Daughter Is Leaning Toward Voting for Kennedy” – Charlie LeDuff
Read “RFK Jr. or Bust: A New Breed of Young Kennedy Supporters Speaks Out” – David Talbot, Kennedy Beacon
What happened to Bobby’s voice, and why the more he speaks the stronger he gets
Read “What Is Wrong with RFK Jr.’s Voice?” – Dysphonia International
Read “RFK Jr. Speaks Candidly About His Gravelly Voice” – LA Times
