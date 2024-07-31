By Anne Keala Kelly, The Kennedy Beacon

Want to know who Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is, what he values, and why he is running for President of the United States?

This is a brief compilation of information about Kennedy to help you get to know Bobby as a person and a candidate. It is designed to provide quick and shareable access to some of Bobby’s plans and policy positions.

The Kennedy Beacon has reported on many of the issues and challenges Bobby is facing, most of which do not make it past the mainstream media gatekeepers. Our goal is to counter that form of censorship with stories that accurately depict who Kennedy is and what kind of leader he will be.

We hope you enjoy and find inspiration from this selection of stories. Please share with friends and family, and subscribe to The Kennedy Beacon. It’s free!

Introduction

Watch Who Is Bobby Kennedy? – Documentary by Jay Carson and Mike Piscitelli

Watch “CIA, Power, Corruption, War, Freedom, and Meaning” – Lex Fridman Podcast

Listen to “Why Kennedy?” – Beacon podcast with Dick Russell

Read “Bobby’s Appeal? He Speaks the Truth” – David Talbot, Kennedy Beacon

Can Bobby win as an independent?

Watch The Power of Three – Short film on the importance of independent candidates in a broken two-party system

Listen to “A Declaration of Independence” – Discussion of RFK Jr. announcement

Read “A Majority of Americans Are Independent” – Kennedy Beacon

Read “Kennedy Blasts Culture of Hate and Promises Unity” – Kennedy Beacon

Bobby’s plans for the economy, home ownership, the border, and more

Watch Bobby on the economy – Last Call with Brian Sullivan, CNBC

Watch Bobby “torches” MSNBC hosts for minimizing border crisis – Fox News

Watch “How RFK Jr. Will Fix the Middle Class and Housing Crisis” – Howie Mandel Does Stuff Clips

Read “Quick Guide to Kennedy’s Policy Positions” – Kennedy Beacon

Read “Kennedy Reveals Border Policy” in Midnight at the Border documentary – Kennedy Beacon

How censorship is used to silence Bobby

Watch “RFK Jr: Government Secrets, Censorship, & How to End Chronic Disease” – Aubrey Marcus Podcast

Read “News You May Have Missed” – Kennedy Beacon

Read “YouTube Censors ‘Kennedy Beacon’ Video on Censorship” – Kennedy Beacon

Read “Meta’s Deep Connections to the FBI, CIA, and Censorship” – Kennedy Beacon

Read “The New York Times’ Kennedy Problem” – Kennedy Beacon

The Democratic Party’s efforts to block Bobby

Read “The DNC Attack Machine Beefs Up to Battle Kennedy” – Kennedy Beacon

Read “The DNC’s Propaganda Engineers Want Us to Fear Kennedy: How Laughter and Hope Can Help Us Resist” – Kennedy Beacon

Read “Who’s Behind Clear Choice? Big Tech, Big Biden, and a Bald Attempt to Derail Kennedy” – Kennedy Beacon

Read “As Kennedy Gains Ballot Access in New York, the Democrats’ Petty and Abusive Legal Plays Persist” – Kennedy Beacon

Bobby’s stand against the corporate capture of government agencies

Watch “RFK Jr. on Big Pharma” – Lex Fridman Podcast

Read “CDC: Corporate Capture Run Amok” – Kennedy Beacon

Read “Only an Independent President Can Free America from Corporate Capture” – The Hill

Watch/Read “RFK Jr. Warns Against ‘System of Socialism for the Rich’ as 2024 Campaign Launches” – Fox News

America’s chronic disease epidemic

Watch “The #1 Cause of Obesity, Diabetes, & Illness Nobody Talks About” – Mark Hyman, MD

Read “Kennedy Takes on CNN’s Erin Burnett – and President Biden” – Kennedy Beacon

Read “New Study Finds Exposure to Glyphosate Leads to Depression, Chronic Disease” – Kennedy Beacon

Read “YouTube Censors RFK Jr. for Pledging to End the Epidemic of Childhood Diseases” – Louis Conte

Bobby’s position on infectious disease research and bioweapons

Listen to “Discovery of an Illegal Biolab in California” – Kennedy Beacon Podcast

Read “The Truth About Infectious Disease Research and RFK Jr.’s Stance Against Gain-of-Function” – Kennedy Beacon

Read “Bobby Was Right About the Origins of COVID-19” – Kennedy Beacon

Listen to “The Wuhan Cover-Up” – Kennedy Beacon Podcast

Vaccines: What Bobby knows and what he really said

Read “Answering Offit: Kennedy Is Right on Thimerosal, Offit’s Conflicts of Interest Are Real” – James Lyons-Weiler

Read “The New York Times Begrudgingly Acknowledges Vaccine Injuries” – Kennedy Beacon

Read “Fauci Admits COVID mRNA Vaccines Do Not Work” – Kennedy Beacon

Read “What the Media Got Wrong About the Kennedy-Trump Phone Call” – Kennedy Beacon

Health of the American people and regenerative farming

Watch Bobby’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, discusses “Nuts and Bolts of Farming Regeneratively” – Back to the People Podcast

Read “Revitalizing Our Food: Kennedy Hosts Lively Roundtable with America’s Farmers” – Kennedy Beacon

Read “Kennedy Wants to Make America Healthy Again” – Kennedy Beacon

Read “Big Ag Treats Us Like Dirt: Why Kennedy Believes Regenerative Agriculture Can Make Us Healthy Again, Part 1” – Kennedy Beacon

On the environment

Watch RFK Jr.’s environmental and corporate battles – Segment from Who Is Bobby Kennedy?

Read “Would RFK Jr. Be the Best Environmental President in US History?” – Kennedy Beacon

Read “During Earth Day Online Panel, Kennedy Defines His Environmentalism” – Kennedy Beacon

Read “Kennedy Is the Only Candidate Who Has Fought Big Polluters” – Raquel Master, Kennedy Beacon

Bobby’s foreign policy analysis and vision

Watch “RFK Jr. on Foreign Policy at Nixon Library” – C-SPAN2

Read “RFK Jr. Offers Foreign Policy Views on Ukraine, Israel, Vows to Halve Military Spending” – CBS News

Read “A Path to Peace: Kennedy Facilitates Dialogue between a Palestinian and an Israeli in Recent Podcast” – Kennedy Beacon

Read “Harris vs. Trump vs. RFK Jr.: How Policies Compare” – NewsNation

Read “Debacle in Ukraine: Imperial Hubris and the Corporate Capture of US Foreign Policy” – Kennedy Beacon

Bobby debates Trump and Biden

Watch “RFK Jr. Rebuts Presidential Debate” – C-SPAN

When Bobby was young, and what America’s youth think today

Watch Interview of Bobby in his early 20s discussing a future in public service

Read “Why Young Voters Are Rallying Behind Kennedy” – Kennedy Beacon

Read “Why My Daughter Is Leaning Toward Voting for Kennedy” – Charlie LeDuff

Read “RFK Jr. or Bust: A New Breed of Young Kennedy Supporters Speaks Out” – David Talbot, Kennedy Beacon

What happened to Bobby’s voice, and why the more he speaks the stronger he gets

Read “What Is Wrong with RFK Jr.’s Voice?” – Dysphonia International