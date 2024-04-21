By Louis Conte, Headlines Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

Part of my duty at The Kennedy Beacon is to assess what is going on in the media and determine what looks interesting. I provide information to the other writers and editors so that they can use this stuff as food for thought because writers spend a lot of time thinking.

We have conversations that go like this:

KB Senior Editor: “Lou, what are you doing?”

Louis: “Thinking.”

KB Senior Editor: “Well, stop doing that and start writing.”

Last night, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posted this on X:

"If Democrats are truly determined to beat President Trump, they should withdraw from the race and leave me to run against him. Here’s what will happen according to a TMZ poll of 56,000 Americans."

Wow!

Kennedy beats Trump 64% to 36%. As of this writing, 71,129 votes were cast.

This is something I don’t have to spend a lot of time thinking about. The data in the TMZ poll clearly shows that if one dreads a second Trump presidency, then Kennedy is the candidate who can clearly defeat him - not President Biden.

If President Biden, who is trailing former president Trump in most polls, would just do the honorable and manly thing and step aside for the good of the country – to “save our democracy” – Kennedy is in the White House in 2025.

Think about what that would mean.

It would be good for Donald Trump because Democrat prosecutors wouldn’t have to spend so much energy and money arresting him all the time. Trump wouldn’t have to spend all those tedious hours glaring at potential jurors in Manhattan. No more mug shots. Donald could get out a bit, play some golf, hold peaceful rallies at which no FBI agent provocateurs are in attendance, and talk about how great his warp speed Covid vaccines are.

If President Biden would just come on television (assuming he keeps his cue cards in the proper order), talk about his uncle who died in World War II at the hands of cannibals and say that he had a conversation with Egyptian Prime Minister Cyrano De Bergerac and Brazil’s Leader, Generalissimo Francisco Franco, and decided that he and the Democrats are taking a hiatus.

Biden could spend more time enjoying ice cream cones on Rehoboth Beach.

This would be like a win/win thing.

No more DNC whining about how close this election could be in those all-important swing states because there will be no more swing states. A candidate who wins 64% of the popular vote is pretty much unleashing an electoral college ass-kicking.

On November 5, we can all go to bed by 11:00 PM.

CNN and MSNBC viewers – mostly friends and family these days – could go back to watching Ancient Aliens.

And America could go back to addressing our real problems with a president who is wise, thoughtful, and compassionate. America will have a president with at least 64% of the popular vote supporting his policies (for example, see here, here, here, and here) to fix what is broken and bring people together again.

