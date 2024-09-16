Louis Conte, Headlines Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

On September 29, 2024, at high noon, a bipartisan cross-section of our nation’s most authentic leaders will gather in Washington, D.C., on the sacred grounds between the WWII Memorial and the Washington Monument. They will rally and say with one voice, “We will not comply with tyranny! We will rescue the republic!”

Key speakers will include Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Brett Weinstein, LTC Tulsi Gabbard, Russel Brand, Matt Taibbi, Lara Logan, Col. Douglas Mac Gregor, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. heather Heying, Attorney Mary Holland, Human Garage, Jimmy Dore, Corey DeAngelis, PhD. Musical performers include Skillet, Zuby, Tennessee Jet, Five Times August, DPAK, Struggle Jennings, and The Defiant.

In addition, American Values 2024, the super PAC supporting Kennedy’s platform and that of various other candidates, is offering a special invitation to a post-rally “Unity Celebration” in Georgetown.

At the main event, rally organizers expect over one-hundred thousand attendees.

“We need YOU to join the resistance,” said Angela McArdle, co-director of Rally to Rescue the Republic and Chair of the National Libertarian Party. “Together, we can restore the values that make our Republic so beautiful and worth saving. We’re bringing together notable musical artists, comedians, and thought leaders of our generation to stand together and rescue the Republic.”

More specifically, speakers will focus on these issues:

The Military Industrial Complex and present a vision of a future where war is a last resort and not an ongoing business enterprise.

The Medical Industrial Complex, reinvigorating informed consent and restoring the right of bodily integrity.

The Censorship Industrial Complex, putting forth a future where speech is protected, government control of media ceases and where the surveillance state ends.

The Immigration Industrial Complex, replacing it with a compassionate and rational border policy that respects national sovereignty.

The Injustice Industrial Complex, ending lawfare and the corruption of the courts.

The Finance Industrial Complex, which shifts the resources of the middle class to wealthy elites, envisioning a system that secures monetary freedom for all.

The Developmental Industrial Complex, restoring the centrality and sovereignty of the family.

The Academic Industrial Complex, returning education to truth-seeking and open dialogue.

Further, rally organizers believe that our nation’s values and democratic principles have been weakened, degraded, and dismantled by expanding increasingly entrenched industrial complexes. The hidden alliances between big business, government and philanthropic organizations pose an existential threat to the West.

“This is our moment to defend and celebrate the values and principles that have made America and the West the freest, fairest, and most productive society the world has ever known,” the rally organizers state. “At its heart, the West is an agreement to distribute opportunity as widely as possible, and to allow the market to reward those who produce wealth from which we collectively benefit. Our civilization today is in grave danger and every single principle on which the West is based is under simultaneous threat. This moment demands radical change and requires liberals, conservatives, and independents of every color and creed to unify to rescue the West.”

Join us!