By Leah Watson, Breaking News Reporter, The Kennedy Beacon

Encouraging viewers to watch their debate airing on June 27, CNN released a promotional video on Instagram showcasing their two debaters: President Biden and former president Trump.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not featured in the video and is excluded from the debate.

CNN’s post was met with thousands of comments challenging CNN to let Kennedy debate. The common thread tying these comments together is a feeling of anger and disgust. People are angered that their democracy is being suppressed, that their voices are going unheard, that the future is rigged, and that large mainstream media platforms are spewing propaganda.

After being barred from the debate stage, Kennedy made a post on X, writing that his “exclusion by Presidents Biden and Trump is undemocratic, un-American, and cowardly.” Most of the comments under CNN’s Instagram post agree.

In the past month, Kennedy has attempted to negotiate with CNN, claiming that he has satisfied the requirements to participate in the debate. According to the campaign, CNN rejected his arguments on subjective grounds. The Kennedy Beacon reported on this on June 20.

CNN requires all participants in their debate to be eligible for 270 electoral votes by appearing on a sufficient number of state ballots. Additionally, a candidate must receive at least 15% favorability in four separate national polls that CNN deems reputable according to their standards.

Biden and Trump are only their parties’ presumptive nominees and do not technically appear on any ballot yet, whereas Kennedy, who has achieved official ballot access in many states, is technically eligible for more electoral votes.

*The public is in the process of figuring out the legal complexities of ballot access. Some of the comments aren’t 100% correct. Kennedy is officially on the ballot in nine states and has completed signature requirements in 14 other states. The nine states where he is officially on the ballot equate to 174 electoral votes. For more information read this Kennedy Beacon article *

In the video, CNN branded their debate as “the most anticipated moment of this election,” though it seems many of the commenters under CNN’s post will not even bother tuning in if Kennedy is barred from participating. As the comments make clear, people are searching for a candidate who will speak about the issues that they are passionate about instead of falling into the same old culture wars between Democrats and Republicans.

The momentum of #LetKennedyDebate is building and has infiltrated the comments section under CNN’s own post. It’s unclear if CNN will take the thousands of comments demanding that Kennedy be allowed to debate as a sign.

Those who would like to be a part of the movement can comment #LetKennedyDebate under CNN’s latest pinned Instagram post.