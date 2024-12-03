Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor

On Sunday, December 1, while Americans were traveling back from Thanksgiving gatherings, President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, for any and all criminal activity going back to 2014. In other words, back to when Hunter Biden was selling access to foreign business interests to the “Big Guy” – then Vice President Joe Biden.

Joe Biden’s pardon of his son slams the door shut on tax evasion charges and any prison time that Hunter would have received on his federal gun conviction. It effectively ends further inquiry into the Biden family racket involving influence peddling. Essentially, by pardoning Hunter, Joe Biden pardoned himself.

The reaction of the public and non-DNC aligned media was swift and condemnatory, as Robby Soave notes on Rising.

But the legacy media, which backed all the previous Biden administration lies, mentioned it before going on to covering all of President-elect Trump’s “outrageous” cabinet nominees.

I’m not going to cover the fact that President Biden lied to the American public. That is old news because Biden has lied about everything from his Bidenomics unleashing a thriving economy, that wasn’t, to his own mental functioning, that also wasn’t.

I want to draw your attention to the deep state actors – those fifty-one ‘intelligence experts’ – who arrogantly penned a letter, just before the 2020 presidential debate, and bullshitted the legacy media about the Hunter Biden laptop story – claiming, in one voice, that what was on that infamous laptop was Russian ‘disinformazia.’Not one of them has come forth to apologize and say they were wrong, as the New York Post noted in 2022.

They screwed then-President Donald Trump and lied to the nation in 2020. They continue to speak as experts on legacy media outlets. One could argue that it no longer matters because these lizards are speaking in front of dwindling audiences.

Americans are now walking away from legacy media in droves. That is how good people react to liars.

The public health establishment is populated by the same kind of reptiles. That is why cabinet nominees Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Dr. Marty Makary, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Dr. Dave Weldon must be swiftly approved by the Senate and placed in their positions as quickly as possible.

One of the leading public health experts leading the charge against Kennedy and his team is Dr. Scott Gottleib, former FDA Chief and now a member of the Pfizer Corporation Board. Gottleib has slithered like an eel between the government and Big Pharma, always with an eye on making sure that the health of Americans is sacrificed on the altar of pharmaceutical industry profits. Gottleib has been making the rounds on legacy media, saying that Kennedy “killed people” in Samoa by questioning the MMR vaccine safety.

Gottleib never mentions that he’s paid by Pfizer and never mentions that the MMR uptake issues in Samoa were triggered by an unfortunate incident where a child was double dosed with the MMR vaccine.

Attorney Aaron Siri raked Dr. Scott Gottlieb over the coals on his Substack, Injecting Freedom. Siri pulls Gottlieb’s pants around his ankles and exposes the fact that the former FDA Commissioner spouts incorrect information about vaccines. “If you were being honest,” Sirii writes, “you would reveal that your real concern, as a board member of Pfizer, is that Pfizer's golden gooses – Covid-19 vaccines, Prevnar vaccines, RSV vaccines, etc. – will have to face the reality of the devastating harms they have caused to families across America. Your interview stinks of self-interest. The time for selling out America's children so pharma and its leaders, like you, can line their pockets has come to an end.”

Along with Gottleib is Dr. Paul Offit, another critic of Kennedy and his dynamic team of reformers. Offit has criticized Kennedy, Weldon, Makary, Oz, and Bhattacharya in various articles as anti-vaccine, anti-science, etc. On CNN, Offit declared that Kennedy had us in ‘A dangerous moment.’ Offit repeatedly calls Kennedy “a conspiracy theorist.”

What CNN does not tell you is that Offit engaged in a conspiracy to “vote himself rich” as a member of the Advisory Commission on Immunization Practices (ACIP); ACIP approved the addition of Merck’s (and Offit’s) Rotateq vaccine to the childhood vaccination schedule. By failing to recuse himself from the ACIP vote, Offit became a wealthy man. Offit – which rhymes with profit – made millions and later admitted that “it was like hitting the lottery.” Offit never, ever mentions his lucrative ties to Big Pharma in interviews on CNN and other outlets.

Yet another ambassador of the public health establishment is the dweebish Dr. Peter Hotez, who has also benefitted greatly in the past from federal grant money to develop vaccines. In a CNN article viciously titled, ‘Drastic and terrible impact’: What Kennedy’s confirmation as HHS secretary could mean for global health,” Hotez labelled Kennedy “the most anti-vaccine person I’ve ever spoken to” – and yet refused to debate him on Joe Rogan last year.

In the walk up to Senate confirmation, we can expect to see public health ‘experts’ like Gottleib, Offit and Dr. Peter Hotez paraded on CNN, ABC, NBC, and MSNBC, fear-mongering about Kennedy and his fellow health reformers.

My point is this – beware of public health experts. They are no different than the intelligence experts who signed that letter about Hunter Biden’s laptop.They lie to serve Big Pharma and protect the status quo that enriches them.

They will lie to you.