Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

Today, in front of the Washington monument, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, and many others will address supporters during a rally billed as “Rescue the Republic.” There will be thousands of people, but, not surprisingly, the establishment press will largely ignore what the speakers and the public have to say.

The event celebrates eight pillars for the U.S. to live by. Arguably, the most important is the final one – “truth seeking and open dialogue.” Both have been radically lacking in the 2024 election cycle, a reality that undergirds the continued skewered coverage in The New York Times, which ought to be awarded a Golden Raspberry for its abysmal coverage of Kennedy’s presidential campaign.

But even after all the ‘planted’ hit pieces against Kennedy the presidential candidate, the ‘paper of record’ can’t help itself. They want to remind you that he’s still a grave danger to the republic, still a threat to the public health system that you and your children love so dearly.

Case in point: Emily Baumgaertner’s September 18 article in the Times, entitled “What RFK Jr.’s Alliance with Trump Could Mean for Public Health.” To Baumgaertner’s credit, the reporter begins by giving Kennedy some “air” time, allowing him to voice his concern about the chronic disease epidemic in the U.S. and his ideas on how to fix that problem: by weeding out corruption and pharmaceutical industry influence.

But then, quickly, comes the pivot and the punches.

The Times quotes “concerned” experts, who express their belief that Kennedy represents a threat to the public health establishment status quo.

Truth be told, Kennedy does pose such a threat. In his view, the public health bureaucracy is captured by Big Pharma and is hyper-focused on health issues that generate markets for expensive new drugs but fail to address the drivers of chronic disease in America.

Kennedy has said he wants to “Make America Healthy Again” but, in the Times story, he’s still the guy who landed on a list of top spreaders of misinformation about Covid – a list created, as the Times writes, by “a social media research non-profit.”

In other words, when Kennedy expresses his straight-forward, honorable wish to help Americans heal, the Times drags out the infamous “Disinformation Dozen” pejorative. They certainly weren’t going to acknowledge that Kennedy’s many criticisms of government Covid policy turned out to be correct.

The Times elected not to name the non-profit that created the notorious list of people who questioned government Covid policies. I will name it here: The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH).

Investigator Paul Thacker reports that CCDH has never disclosed its funders and has ties to former CIA Director Leon Panetta’s Center for American Progress (CAP), which is deeply connected to the Democratic Party. Panetta, Secretary of Defense under former president Obama, is a favorite son of DNC brass, selected to speak at the Democratic National Convention in August.

Why did the Times omit mentioning CCDH, creators of “Disinformation Dozen,” from a Kennedy hit piece? Could it be because CCDH is being investigated by the House Judiciary Committee for working with the Biden administration to censor critics, like Kennedy, of Biden Covid policies. We may never know the truth, but the presence of CCDH’s absence is striking.

Also striking, if not predictable: The Times’ fear-mongering about vaccines to come. “In a time when an array of pathogens – bird flu, mpox and new variants of Covid, among others – could potentially cause major disease outbreaks,” writes Baumgaertner, “health experts say confidence in vaccines and the agencies that oversee their approval is more important than ever.” Read: don’t let Kennedy anywhere near agencies such as the FDA, the C.D.C., NIH, and the EPA — agencies Kennedy hopes Trump will assign him to investigate for corruption.

Baumgaertner’s fear-of-disease narrative is a trope designed to inspire readers to never, never, never question the experts. In other words, put all your trust in the vaccine industrial complex. That’s our only hope for survival! The Times also notes that Kennedy has been critical of Covid mRNA vaccines and that the organization he founded, Children’s Health Defense, is releasing a film, Vaxxed III: Authorized to Kill, which exposes Covid vaccine injuries. Once again, the Times wants you to know that it (and you) should back establishment thinking. “Scientists say there is evidence of debilitating side effects that have evaded attention,” Baumgaertner coyly writes, “ but they are rare.”

In fact, the side effects are not rare, and the public’s health would be better served if the Times possessed the journalistic integrity to expose the truth about Covid vaccine injuries.

Instead of doing the tough work journalism requires, Baumgaertner prefers to roll out ‘experts’ such as Dr. David Gorski, a cancer surgeon, who predictably tells her Kennedy’s “narratives had been destructive.” Gorski is regarded as a bench doctor, who for a number of years made a living as a blogger known as ‘Orac.’ He has criticized parents of children who reported vaccine injuries, often personally. He even ruthlessly criticized one father and mother with a daughter who was compensated by the federal government in the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program for vaccine induced “autism-like symptoms.”

If someone has the symptoms of autism, they have autism. Gorski still denies that truth. This is the best the Times can do when it cites the ‘experts’?

I doubt the Times will send a reporter to cover today’s ‘Rescue the Republic’ rally in Washington, but they should. If Americans could listen to Kennedy’s ideas about making America Healthy Again, I suspect they’d agree that our federal agencies need a major overhaul and that Kennedy is the right guy for the job.