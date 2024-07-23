By Adam Garrie, The Kennedy Beacon

A July poll from John Zogby Strategies found that in a two-way contest, independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. comfortably beats former president Trump 57% to 43%. Among independents, Kennedy beats Trump 67% to 33%.

By contrast, the poll confirms the findings of most other major polls, showing Trump leading 51% to 49% in a head-to-head contest against the Democratic nominee – now, most likely, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Kennedy’s lead over the former president holds among every age cohort, with Americans aged 25–34 representing Kennedy’s strongest age demographic. Among these young people, Kennedy leads 63% to 37%.

Kennedy’s appeal as a unifying candidate during a confusing, chaotic, and divisive election cycle appears to be validated by the poll, which shows Kennedy leading Trump among black, white, Hispanic, and Asian Americans. The poll further finds that Kennedy comfortably leads Trump in all regions of the country, including the South, Midwest, East, and West.

Zogby Strategies conducted the poll among a group of 1,305 likely voters on July 10 and 11, with a margin of error of +/- 2.8%. Unlike some polls that group third-party and independent candidates as “other,” this poll ran head-to-head horse-race questions that clearly identified the names of the candidates.