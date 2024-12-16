By Adam Garrie, The Kennedy Beacon

Over 800 medical professionals have signed an open letter, promoted by MAHA Action, backing Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

MAHA Action encourages physicians across the country to sign the letter which asks Senators to swiftly confirm Kennedy.

Among the letter’s signatories is Dr. Mark Hyman, the Board President for Clinical Affairs at the Institute for Functional Medicine and a former director at the prestigious Cleveland Clinic. In a bipartisan moment, former president Clinton credited Dr. Hyman with improving his health through dietary interventions following his quadruple bypass surgery in 2004.

Another prominent doctor who has signed the letter is Casey Means, a leading advocate for a preventative approach to the chronic disease epidemic. Means has written multiple books on the importance of diet in preventing serious illnesses, and has spoken at prominent events, including a recent public health roundtable hosted by Senator Ron Johnson at the Capitol.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, one of the nation’s most recognizable educators on health-related matters, has also signed on to support Kennedy. Oz has earned the trust of millions of Americans through his clear and concise explanations of health and medicine on his nationally syndicated television show, as well as on numerous appearances on other shows and podcasts.

MAHA Action hopes other prominent medical professionals will sign the letter, a key section of which is reproduced below:

“The stakes could not be higher. The chronic disease epidemic now threatens our nation’s future—undermining human capital, compromising national security, and straining our economy to the breaking point. In the early 1980s, fewer than 13% of U.S. children suffered from a chronic condition. Today, that figure has soared to nearly 60%, and an alarming 77% of young adults are ineligible for military service due to health issues. Chronic disease and mental health now account for 90% of the nation’s $4.3 trillion in annual healthcare expenditures. These trends are not just unsustainable—they are existential. This letter reflects the collective voice of physicians and medical professionals committed to reversing these devastating trends. We believe Robert F. Kennedy Jr. possesses the vision, integrity, and leadership essential for this critical moment in public health. His unwavering commitment to scientific transparency and his determination to address the root causes of illness make him uniquely qualified to lead HHS. Mr. Kennedy’s nomination represents an unparalleled chance to restore our nation’s health and renew trust in our public health institutions. He has pledged to return federal health agencies to their tradition of evidence-based science, ensuring accountability and transparency at every level. His commonsense policy priorities—including removing harmful substances from our food, water, and medicines—are grounded in the urgent need to combat the chronic disease epidemic and to Make America Healthy Again.”

By showing support for Kennedy’s mandate to Make America Healthy Again, doctors can join a movement to roll back the chronic disease epidemic and give Americans better options for healthy living.

In addition, the public can show support for Kennedy’s HHS nomination by contacting their Senators via Stand For Health Freedom campaign here.