Why don’t they eliminate all vaccine mandates for military service? Why should someone have to be poisoned to serve our country?

On 1 January 2024. a group of 231 service members and veterans ignited a new spark of liberty through a Declaration of Military Accountability. While implementing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, military leaders broke the law, trampled constitutional rights, denied informed consent, permitted unwilling medical experimentation, and suppressed the free exercise of religion.

https://militaryaccountability.net/

The current Trump Administration is correcting the previous authorizations.

