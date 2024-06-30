By Blake Fleetwood, The Kennedy Beacon
The Democrats are in panic mode. President Biden’s train wreck performance in the CNN debate – he stumbled, mumbled, and was incoherent – has convinced many of them that Biden cannot beat Trump, the uber-evil, in a close campaign.
In a definitive coup de grace, The New York Times Editorial Board called for Biden to drop out as a graceful warrior. Also in the Times, Thomas Friedman wrote that Biden is a good man, but “He must bow out of the race.”
A gaggle of other Times opinion writers followed suit.
At The New Yorker, David Remnick’s article is titled, “The Reckoning of Joe Biden” with the subtitle, “For the President to insist on remaining the Democratic candidate would be an act not only of self-delusion but of national endangerment.”
On June 30, Representative Jamie Raskin (D - Md), in an interview on NBC News, acknowledged that there are “very honest, and serious and rigorous conversations taking place” within the Democratic Party.
Even before the debate, Biden was losing badly to Trump in most of the swing states.
But can any of the other Democrats do better? Yesterday, Newsweek published the results of a snap poll that evaluated the chances of any of the other leading Democrats running against Trump. The results found that neither Kamala Harris, nor any of the other Democrats being floated as contenders to replace Biden — including Gretchen Whitmer, Gavin Newsom, JB Pritzker, Josh Shapiro and others — could win in a two-way matchup against Trump.
According to Time Magazine, it is no wonder that political pundits are convinced Biden’s breakdown will help the Kennedy campaign. There is increasing attention and interest in Kennedy. Even some hardcore Democratic voters are giving Kennedy a second look.
Mainstream media has been asking for more interviews. Chris Cumo on NewsNation suggested to Kennedy that he should go to the Democrats and say, “you guys have been boxing me out … You could offer yourself up as a suitable replacement. It would really solve their problem and yours at the same time.”
Kennedy replied, “The most recent Zogby poll shows that I am the only candidate who can beat Trump in a head-to-head election. Biden loses to Trump, but I beat him.”
This brings the Democrats' dilemma to where it is today. Biden cannot win against Trump, and Kennedy is the only politician who could beat Trump.
A Times focus group featured on the editorial pages today found that all 12 participants saw the two major parties “as largely the same: fight on behalf of the elites, out for themselves.”
The focus group participants described Kennedy as “Truly Independent,” “Principled, “Anti-establishment,” and “Outcast.”
When asked to describe Trump some used words like, “A-hole, Evil, Charismatic, Bombastic, Incompetent, Arrogant, Undisciplined, and Senile.”
Kennedy will attract the Republican “Never Trump” votes and win a majority among independents, the largest voting bloc. If no replacement is made, he will also capture all the Democratic voters. He will bring voters together.
He will attract voters who are concerned about rampant immigration, those who worry about the endless wars and the money we are spending to conduct them, and those who are worried about our “money printing machine,” which leads directly to higher prices.
The logic is irrefutable, but will the Democratic party listen? Do they really want to win? They have until August 19, the date when the Democratic convention begins in Chicago.
The underlying problem, as one person in the Times focus group said, is that the Democratic Party has been captured by the corporate elite, and despite their Trump hatred, democratic politicians may not be able to turn against the monied class that supports them.
Kennedy is dangerous to them. He vows to completely change everything.
But winning trumps everything. Kennedy's simultaneous shadow livestream debate on X attracted 9.2 million viewers.
How did we get here? For over a year, Democrat’s campaign efforts have been framed as a fight to “save democracy.”
This means, in practical terms, that they never were so pro-Biden as they are Trump haters.
They considered Trump an existential threat to America and that unqualified support for President Biden was the only way to stop this terrible autocrat.
This rationale justified all the anti-democratic tactics they employed against any Biden opponent, especially Kennedy. They blocked him in the early primaries, cheated him out of the debate, orchestrated one hit piece about him after another, denied him Secret Service protection, and are continuing to sue him over legal minutiae in effort to defeat his successful ballot access drive.
Through all this, Kennedy has been resilient.
As Biden’s implosion continues to send ripples of fear throughout the Democratic Party, it’s time for voters on both sides of the aisle to listen to what Kennedy has actually been saying — not what the DNC’s high-paid attack dogs have fed the press — and spread the word.
Blake Fleetwood was a reporter for The New York Times and has written for The New York Times Magazine, New York Magazine, The New York Daily News, the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, the Village Voice, Atlantic, and the Washington Monthly. Blake can be reached at jfleetwood@aol.com. Read more at: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/blake-fleetwood
Haters are back! Why are they on the Kennedy Beacon????
With this Biden, RFK2 would win over Trump by the sheer fact that Trump was behind DoD Operation Warp Speed to cull the population. But I'm afraid that the masons will push Michelle.
We won’t be able to find real solutions unless we identify “the powers that be” and their goals:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-plan-revealed
Is there any proof that they really want to murder all of us?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent
How to get out of this political genocidal mess?
SIMPLE SOLUTION in 3 steps:
1. Pray “Thy Kingdom come”. Make the world His Kingdom of love. “God is love”.
The US national motto is “in God we trust”1, the Oath of Allegiance sums up in “so help me God”2, and the Pledge of Allegiance is “I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
“Under God”, not only means under God’s protection/providence, but also under God's will/authority and Commandments.
Separation of church and State means "freedom of conscience", i.e. that a Government should not impose any particular religion. It doesn't mean that public officials can't show and live their faith in public, and it means that the State must always put all actions "under God", definitely not “over” or against God’s Will. Lincoln: “the nation shall, under God, have a new birth of freedom.” 3
SSS = Satanic Secret Societies like freemasons, who in their documents worship Lucifer as their “Great Architect”.
Freemasonry is the church of Satan. “Separation of church and State” requires eliminating the freemasonic demono-cracy over Government (theocracy comes from “theo”, God, “cratos”, power, but this has nothing to do with God, but Satan and his demons, so it’s a demono-cracy).
Get the murderers out of government: force masons to self-identify by law under severe penalty (their oath doesn't forbid self-identification, also, evil oaths are void).
1st Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of (the masonic) religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof (of other religions, like they did with lockdowns); or abridging the freedom of speech (like the massive masonic censorship since 2020), or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble (lockdowns), and to petition the government for a redress of grievances (like the wrongful COVID response).”
----------------
2. MAGA (Make Assets Great Again): money should be 100% backed with gold and real assets. This makes masonic counterfeiting harder. They are buying everything with trillions of fake money: listed corporations, media, medical system, political parties, prosti-ticians, universities… !
Satanic secret societies like the masons are increasing the financial supply through:
- Forging dollars using the Federal Reserve they fully control
- Money creation through bank loans without reserves
- Financial “wealth” creation out of thin air through financial instruments such as derivatives
- Government debt
It's what I call finflation: inflation of financial instruments
The way out of this mess:
If you really understand what your enemies are doing, you'd prioritize other things essential for survival:
1. Issue asset-backed money: gold, silver, flour, gasoline, whatever tokenizable
2. Ban money not backed by assets
3. No legal tender: let markets decide
4. 100%-deposits-backed bank credit: so they don't create money out of thin air
5. Kill the Federal Reserve
Force all social networks and media to kill algorithmic moderation (shadow banning, etc.) and reinstate all closed accounts. Only messages selling things can be blocked IF it comes from outside one's network. Let people decide who's in their social network and that's it.
Replace the internet with a new peer to peer protocol, not government controlled, not centralized.
Get out of the UN organizations (including WHO), get out of the IMF, WorldBank, OAS, IADB, etc. All have been weaponized. Create alternative cooperative organizations.
------------------
3. The full plan exposed and 16 laws we need to exit Extermination Planet
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-plan-revealed
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison
No Free Speech without Reach. We need a #FreeReach laws urgently!
http://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/no-free-speech-without-reach
Why is food poisoning legal?
How Rumsfeld forced the approval of lethal Aspartame.
Artificial sweeteners, MSG, PFAS, Glyphosate ... go organic!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/why-is-food-poisoning-legal
How about REAL democracy: townhall republican democracy?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/reinventing-democracy
Minimize the Federal Government. Repeal 16th amendment (income tax)
Rethinking science
Sciencing the rigged and corrupt scientific system for an overdue turnaround
Unless we change it, we’re doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/rethinking-science
Government spends 2x per student in public schools with respect to private ones and 3x at university level, with worse outcomes in all levels of education.
Time for a 100% voucher system, where parents can choose schools or earn the voucher money themselves if they homeschool (and their kids pass the exams), or through grand/parent/teacher coops.
This would allow many mothers to leave a work they hate and stay home with their babies and children, especially in the most important years of childhood until 6 years old. It would have a deep impact on society.
How to save the life from the COVID vaxxed in 10 easy fast steps?
Appeal to authority (that’s the only thing they listen to):
1. Show that, while it is still given in the USA, all countries in Northern Europe banned Moderna due to the severe after-effects (let’s not call them side effects, but deliberate effects).
2. Show them Florida’s declaration not recommending COVID vaccines to most of the population.
3. Show Texas suing Pfizer for lying about vaccine efficacy.
4. Show Health Canada’ statement about finding DNA in mRNA shots, proving they hacked the cell nucleus. Show the Swedish study proving that the cell nucleus is hacked by mRNA vaccines.
5. Show that Health Canada also says that Pfizer inserted a sequence of the SV40 monkey virus. Show the studies proving that SV40 is carcinogenic.
6. Show that the Republican Party declared COVID “vaccines” a “biological and technical biopeapon” and instructed the authorities to seize vials and run a forensic analysis.
Appeal to science:
7. Show the studies proving that the injected are still producing spike protein.
8. Show the studies proving that the spike protein was engineered to kill in Wuhan by adding HIV sequence and a Moderna cancer-related patent.
9. Convince them to labtest the amount of spike protein in their blood, which is still produced by their hacked cells, and if the can’t afford it:
10. Convince them to lower the spike protein in blood by trying any of the spike detox protocols based mostly on cheap medicines. They have nothing to lose, by trying it for a week, if their health improves, then they know that the bio-weapon caused their health problems:
https://covid19criticalcare.com/protocol/i-recover-post-vaccine-treatment/
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/spike-protein-detox-guide/
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/lipid-nanoparticle-associated-inflammation/
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/methylene-blue-prevents-and-reverses/
https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/methylene-blue.html
God willingly, I’ll soon post that with all the references.