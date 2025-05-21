By The Kennedy Beacon

On Tuesday, the below letter, addressed to HHS Secretary and MAHA Commission Chair, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , circulated the MAHA-universe.

The Honorable Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Chair, MAHA Commission

Secretary, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Washington, DC 20201

RE: In Defense of Health and Accountability: MAHA Community Support for Secretary Kennedy and Opposition to Chemical Liability Shields

Dear Secretary Kennedy,

We write on behalf of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) community to express our deep appreciation for your leadership and to offer our full support as you guide the Commission in fulfilling its historic mission. You have long been a tireless advocate for health freedom, scientific integrity, and protection from chemical harms. Now, as Chair of the MAHA Commission, you are leading a transformation that millions of Americans have hoped for—many for decades.

The MAHA movement, which you spearheaded, led, and mobilized, played a decisive role in securing President Trump’s 2024 election win. The administration’s commitments to you, to health sovereignty, environmental protection, and corporate accountability galvanized a powerful and diverse coalition. That moral mandate was real, and it remains.

The MAHA base, composed of families, faith leaders, veterans, farmers, and health professionals, delivered a new political majority built on shared principles of life, liberty, and bodily integrity.

We are aware of the mounting pressure from entrenched interests and recent attempts by Members of Congress to diminish the scope and power of the Commission’s work. The letter signed by 79 Republican Members of Congress urging the administration to protect the agrochemical status quo misrepresents both science and public will.

We urge you and the Commission to stand firm in the face of these demands, which seek to protect corporations at the expense of American families.

There are three core truths we believe must guide this moment:

First, what is often described as “sound science” is in many cases corporate science. Federal regulatory agencies have been influenced by the industries they are meant to oversee. The health harms of chemicals like chlorpyrifos, glyphosate, dicamba, and atrazine are well-documented in independent scientific research. These substances interfere with hormones, impair child development, increase cancer risk, harm reproductive health and degrade the microbiomes of both soil and human beings.

Today, America is confronting an unprecedented chronic disease epidemic, accompanied by escalating mental health and reproductive health crises that demand urgent action. Banning the 85 pesticides that have already been banned in other countries would be a tremendous step in the right direction of restoring our health and fertility. We have banned the synthetic food dyes that are banned in other countries. Now is the time to do the same for pesticides.

Second, real food security cannot be built on toxic chemicals. A food system reliant on synthetic insecticides and herbicides weakens our soil, harms pollinators, and compromises long-term resilience. Across the country, organic and other truly regenerative farmers are demonstrating every day that we can produce abundant and health-supporting food without sacrificing ecological or human wellbeing. Organic has grown to a $70 billion industry that helps farmers and rural communities flourish, all without the use of over 900 synthetic pesticides and hundreds of harmful food additives.

Third, MAHA is not only a health movement—it is a pro-accountability and pro-freedom movement. It stands for protecting the unborn from endocrine-disrupting chemicals. It stands for safeguarding rural communities from chemical drift and contaminated water. And it stands for the right of every American to seek redress when harmed by powerful corporations.

We stand firmly with the MAHA Commission’s commitment to transparency and accountability as a coordinated effort emerges to shield agrichemical corporations from public liability:

The recent passage of Georgia’s HB 211, limiting accountability for chemical manufacturers and PFAS contamination, is one such example. Similar legislation has surfaced in at least five additional states. These initiatives are part of a broader push to preempt local protections and deny Americans the right to seek redress. The 2024 House Republican Farm Bill draft reflected this trend, proposing provisions that would have stripped states of their power to regulate pesticides and curtailed citizens’ access to justice in cases of chemical harm.

Many in the MAHA community were first mobilized by the recognition that vaccine manufacturers had been granted federal liability shields which removed their accountability while requiring public compliance. This created a dangerous precedent: when corporations are protected from liability, the burden of harm is shifted to families, with no recourse for injury or injustice.

We now see the agrichemical industry pursuing the same model. The logic is identical: remove accountability, silence the courts, and continue profiting from products that may be injuring Americans. We reject this framework then and now. No industry should be beyond the reach of law, especially when lives and futures are at stake.

Evidence is piling up and the risks from pesticide exposure are undeniable. As you know, peer-reviewed research now shows that glyphosate, even at ultra-low levels, contributes to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, now affecting over one-third of Americans. This is not a theoretical risk; it is a national health crisis.

A liability shield under these circumstances is not a sign of innovation—it is a corporate escape hatch. It removes responsibility from those who profit from risk while shifting the costs to the American public.

Mr. Secretary, your legacy of truth-telling and standing up to captured institutions has never been more relevant. The MAHA movement is behind you. You do not stand alone.

We respectfully urge the MAHA Commission and the administration to:

Publicly reject the letter from the 79 Members of Congress, which prioritizes corporate protection over public health. Oppose any federal or state-level effort to shield agrichemical companies from legal liability for health or environmental harms. Reaffirm the MAHA Commission’s foundational purpose: to protect health, restore integrity to our regulatory systems, particularly around pesticides, and defend the freedom of Americans to live without toxic exposure. Recommend that President Trump issue a statement or directive affirming this administration’s opposition to corporate immunity and federal preemption laws around harmful chemical products.

This is a defining moment. President Trump has the opportunity to do what no previous administration has done: hold the chemical industry accountable, restore the right to health and safety, and liberate American agriculture from toxic dependency.

We thank you for your courage and conviction. Please continue this vital work with full knowledge that you are supported by a nationwide movement of Americans who are committed to life, liberty, and a healthy future for our children and our beautiful America, its working and wild lands.

With respect and solidarity,

CC. Secretary Zeldin, Environmental Protection Agency

Secretary Rollins, US Department of Agriculture

