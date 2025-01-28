By Adam Garrie, The Kennedy Beacon

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has written an open letter, posted on his X account, encouraging members of the U.S. Senate to vote to confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the country’s next Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Landry’s letter is addressed to Senator Majority Leader John Thune and to Senator Bill Cassidy, Chairman, Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

In his letter, Landry expresses confidence in Kennedy’s ability to restore trust to the country’s public health services and in Kennedy’s pledge to tackle the country’s chronic disease epidemic.

On January 29, Kennedy will appear before the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance for the first of two hearings regarding his nomination to lead the HHS. The following day, he will face the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, or HELP, which will also question Kennedy.

The Finance Committee will vote on sending Kennedy’s confirmation to the floor of the Senate, where all 100 senators will cast a vote for or against Kennedy’s confirmation. If the Senate is deadlocked, Vice President Vance will break the tie.

Below is the full text of Governor Landry’s X post.