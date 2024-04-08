By Louis Conte, Headlines Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has repeatedly stated that he intends to end the capture of federal regulatory agencies by the industries the agencies are supposed to regulate.

Kennedy’s plan to reign in corporate capture is critical to ending the nation’s epidemic of chronic disease.

RFK Jr. recently posted on X that he intends to protect Americans and not Big Pharma. Kennedy notes that the CDC responded to a Freedom of Information request by an investigative journalist about a study which evaluated the connection between myocarditis and Covid vaccination with 148 blank pages.

According to the CDC, Covid vaccines are safe and effective, but the public is not allowed to review the data on whether they cause people to suddenly die from cardiac arrest.

This discussion regarding Covid vaccine-induced myocarditis occurs at a time when, as reported by the Washington Examiner, countries that used the vaccines widely are experiencing an increase in excess deaths in working-age people.

The dramatic increase in deaths due to cardiac arrest, what Dr. Peter McCullough, a highly regarded cardiologist, calls Sudden Adult Death Syndrome, has become a worldwide phenomenon, as noted here in Dr. John Campbell’s excellent interview with Dr. McCullough and Nicolas Hulscher.

Prior to the mass distribution of Covid vaccines, myocarditis was quite rare - 1,200 in the US per year prior to the pandemic. Myocarditis caused by the Covid virus itself is extremely rare, according to McCullough. He reported that cardiologists knew that exercise or a surge of adrenaline could be a trigger for cardiac arrest in people suffering from myocarditis. Guidelines required that “we immediately took people out of athletic events,” Dr. McCullough stated.

McCullough noted the tragic death of pro basketball player, Oscar Cabrera Adames, reported by Newsweek, which has sparked theories of a conspiracy to cover up vaccine harm.

Note that Newsweek links Covid vaccine myocarditis to the “conspiracy theorist” descriptor, which is used to try to downplay powerful evidence linking myocarditis to Covid vaccines.

Discussion of the myocarditis issue is censored in legacy media as explained in this RFK Jr. post on X, where he quotes sports broadcast journalist, Sage Steele, “Those questions were not allowed … I had to lie.” Kennedy’s post continues,“Get ready to live in a country where people once again dare to speak freely, under the Kennedy presidency.”

If the issue of myocarditis is addressed, the media reports the side effect from it as being minor, fleeting, and insignificant. Most articles include what I call the ‘OVFO’ – Obligatory Vaccine Fealty Oath – the usual “Covid vaccines are safe and effective” statement, which is repeated, ad nauseam, by Vaxcists, people who promote vaccines with cult-like fervor as miracle wonder drugs regardless of evidence to the contrary.

The OVFO is always repeated by Vaxcists in legacy media coverage of vaccines, as though required by their catechism.

The legacy media and its contracted army of Big Pharma-funded ‘health experts’ – Vaxists —want you to believe that you should not worry about whether your cardiovascular system will erupt after a Covid vaccine. Disregard the defensive back crumbling to the turf during a Sunday Night Football game. Don’t let the forward convulsing on the basketball court trouble you.

Recite your OVFO, roll up your sleeves, and take your tenth booster.