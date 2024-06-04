By Adam Garrie, The Kennedy Beacon

Far from kicking Donald Trump out of the race for president, the Democratic lawfare strategy has only assured that Biden won’t be re-elected.

As reported in The Kennedy Beacon, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. condemned the politicization of the justice system as evidenced by the Trump verdict in New York. He was right.

This is further cause to revisit a recent Zogby poll which found that Kennedy is the only candidate in the race capable of beating Donald Trump.

Although the dust has barely settled in the days since Trump was convicted of 34 felonies related to his so-called “hush money” payments to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels, the court of public opinion has begun to render a verdict of its own.

According to Eric Trump, his father’s supporters have been galvanized and donations are pouring in. The campaign raised over $200 million in the three days following the verdict. Eric’s wife, RNC co-chair Laura Trump, informed Fox News that $70 million of this was small donations under $100.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that Wall Street billionaires have rushed back to Trump following his conviction. It has further been reported by Politico that Miriam Adelson, the widow of the late casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, will pour vast sums of money into Preserve America, a pro-Trump super PAC.

While President Biden’s supporters have been celebrating the Trump verdict, a HarrisX overnight public opinion poll puts a damper on their enthusiasm, showing Trump leading Biden by two percentage points.

How the Trump Verdict Impacts Biden’s Run

The Biden campaign looks more and more like a car in neutral gear rolling backwards down a hill. Not only are Biden’s personal favorability ratings poor, but his campaign may end up winning fewer Black votes than any Democratic presidential campaign prior to the Civil Rights Act of 1964, if trends reported by The New York Times and Politico continue.

Unless you buy the big media DNC spin, there’s little energy for Biden’s re-election campaign. Yes, they have money but you don’t see crowds gathering anywhere for a Biden appearance.

Meanwhile, Kennedy continues to peel voters away from the duopoly as his events are filled with optimism and fresh ideas. And his ballot access strategy is on track.

For his part, Trump continues to maintain a strong and vocal base as evidenced by his rapturous arrival at UFC 302. Money is flowing into the campaign; the DNC’s recent victory lap has only served to open the spigot.

Adam Garrie is the co-founder of HiCyrus, a data-driven immersive fact-finding experience that aims to fully democratize information access.