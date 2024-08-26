Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

Like you, I am still processing what happened on Friday. So is everyone else here at The Kennedy Beacon.

Please keep in mind that we operate under the AV24 super PAC and we are not the campaign. Just like you, we watched it all unfold with no prior knowledge.

My thoughts as I write this are that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is the most courageous man that I have ever known. He has taken on the political establishment, most notably the heinous DNC. They threw everything at him – primary election rule changes, censorship, lawyers, and a psychopathic PR mistress who cuddled with the DNC’s media allies to tar him in every imaginable way.

Kennedy took it all and got Donald Trump to enlist him to talk about censorship, Ukraine, clean water, good soil, toxin-free food and ending the chronic disease epidemics.

Most importantly, Kennedy called for an end to the war on children.

In his speech Friday, republished by The Kennedy Beacon, Kennedy stated, “Today, two-thirds of American adults and half of children suffer chronic health issues. Fifty years ago, the number for children was less than one percent.

He continued:

“In America, 74% of adults are now overweight or obese, and close to 50% of children. One hundred and twenty years ago, when someone was obese, they were sent to the circus. In Japan, the childhood obesity rate is 3%. Half of Americans now have prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. When my uncle was president, juvenile diabetes was effectively nonexistent. The average pediatrician would see a single case in their lifetime. Today, one of every three kids who walk through their office door is diabetic or prediabetic. There’s been an explosion of neurological diseases that I never saw as a child. ADD, ADHD, speech delay, language delay, Tourette’s, narcolepsy, ASD, and Asperger’s. In the year 2000, the autism rate was one in 1,500. Now, autism rates in kids are one in 36 nationally, and 1 in 22 in California. The screening has not changed. Nor has the definition. The incidence has changed. About 18% of teens have fatty liver disease, a disease that primarily used to be found only in late-stage alcoholics. Cancer rates are skyrocketing in the young and the old. Young adult cancers are up 79%. One in four American women is on an antidepressant medication. 40% of teens have a mental health diagnosis. Today, 15% of high schoolers are on Adderall and half a million children are on SSRIs.”

That Kennedy said all this and more with millions of people either watching, listening or later reading the speech was itself a victory. Now these long-neglected issues are part of the national discourse – and for that we can thank Kennedy.

Kennedy attributes the awful state of American health to the toxins in our foods and medicines. The federal agencies which are supposed to protect the health of Americans have been captured and corrupted by the industries they are supposed to regulate – Big Pharma and Big Agriculture.

The DNC and their corporate cronies are nowhere on these issues. And Kamala Harris? It’s anyone’s guess. She doesn’t talk about policies.

Harris is focused on important themes like “joy.”

I have watched hours of DNC convention coverage by fawning legacy media outlets. Not one word on the health of the nation. This reflects the reality that Democrats, who once fought for the middle class, left them in the dust years ago. They are now aligned with corporate interests.

Kamala Harris is never going to take on Big Pharma, Big Ag, Big Tech, the Military Industrial Complex, or Censorship. Her husband, attorney Doug Emhoff, has a long-term relationship with pharmaceutical goliath, Merck. Harris is a sock puppet of the status quo.

Kennedy has put everything aside and met President Trump to talk about what is happening to our children who are suffering with dramatic increases in autism, ADHD, diabetes, and mental health issues. And Trump appeared to listen. If he wins, will he follow through on his commitments to Kennedy and the American people? For one, he has promised to take on vaccine mandates, if he’s reelected – for which he’s been criticized.

Will Americans have their right to bodily integrity restored? With Kennedy’s help, are we about to make America healthy again - MAHA?

Can this be done in a new Trump administration?

Kennedy had a wonderful conversation on X with our former Beacon colleague, Frances Scott, about his decision to support President Trump.

Kennedy wrote to Scott, “Frances, thank you for being so honest about your feelings regarding my decision to support President Trump. I cannot expect you and the millions who share your feelings to accept this overnight. It took sixteen months of attacks, censorship, and lawsuits by the DNC for me to come to the conclusion that this was the only way I could Make America Healthy Again. But now that the decision has settled into my bones I am filled with immense hope.”

As we move forward, we need to keep the fire burning on the issues Kennedy has brought into our political discourse. He has often reminded us, as he did in this conversation with Joe Rogan, of the Greek myth of Sisyphus — about the need for us to keep pushing that boulder up the mountain.

“We have to love our children more than we hate each other,” as Kennedy eloquently put it in his speech on suspending his campaign.

Shoulder to the stone, people. Shoulder to the stone.