By Adam Garrie, The Kennedy Beacon

During a May 1 campaign event in Brooklyn, New York, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. challenged the sitting president, President Biden, to drop out of the election if polls continue to show that the incumbent is incapable of beating former president Trump.

In return, Kennedy proposed a “spoiler pledge” to the sitting president.

According to the proposal:

Both parties to the agreement shall co-fund a poll of 30,000+ likely voters across 50 states to be held in mid-October. The poll will ask voters for their preference in a Biden vs. Trump two-man race while also asking for their preference in a Kennedy vs. Trump two-man race Both parties to the agreement will stipulate that whoever performs worse against Trump in the aforementioned polls will drop out of the race.

Kennedy told reporters that in Brooklyn that Americans should feel like they don’t have to vote out of fear, but rather should vote out of hope.

Kennedy’s proposal comes after fresh polling data from John Zogby Strategies showed that in a two-man race between Biden and Trump, the former president would win 294 electoral votes to Biden’s 244.

The same poll found that in a Kennedy-Biden head-to-head race, Kennedy would win in a landslide with 367 electoral votes to Biden’s 171.

Finally, Zogby data showed that in a head-to-head between Kennedy and Trump, Kennedy would win the election with 270 electoral votes to 268 for Trump.

Based on such trends, Kennedy expressed confidence that it is Biden (not Kennedy) who is playing the role of an electoral spoiler between him and Trump, the two statistically strongest candidates in the race according to the data presented.

The Biden administration has yet to respond to Kennedy’s offer.