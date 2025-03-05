By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The Kennedy Beacon

One of the most touching moments of President Trump's speech before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday came when he introduced 13-year-old D.J. Daniels.

“Joining us in the gallery tonight is a young man who truly loves the police,” Trump began. Cameras found Daniels in the audience, his father lifted him onto his shoulders, and the audience erupted in applause

.The president explained that D.J. was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. He was given five months to live. But young D.J. defied those odds and outlived the grim prognosis he was given six years ago.

To make D.J.'s dream come true, President Trump instructed Secret Service Director Sean Curran to make D.J. an honorary member of the Secret Service. After Curran handed D.J. a Secret Service badge, the young man held it in the air and hugged Curan, eliciting another thunderous applause.

But this was not the end of the story. "D.J.'s doctors believe his cancer likely came from a chemical he was exposed to when he was younger,” President Trump continued. “Since 1975, rates of childhood cancer have increased by more than 40%. Reversing this trend is one of the top priorities for our new presidential commission to Make America Healthy Again, chaired by our new Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr."

President Trump then pivoted to autism. The president said:

"Our goal is to get toxins out of our environment, poisons out of our food supply, and keep our children healthy and strong. As an example, not long ago — and you can't even believe these numbers — one in 10,000 children had autism. One in 10,000, and now it's one in 36. There's something wrong. One in 36. Think of that. So, we're going to find out what it is, and there's nobody better than Bobby (Kennedy) and all of the people that are working with you. You have the best team to figure out what is going on. Okay, Bobby? Good luck. It's a very important job. Thank you."

Months ago, it was unthinkable that a president would not only address the taboo issue of rising rates of childhood autism but also acknowledge possible links to unsafe medical products and environmental toxins. For legacy media, the mere suggestion of this line of thought is dismissed by Big Pharma and elected officials. Not any more.

Kennedy, of course, has for decades not only talked about autism and its possible causes he has also worked alongside parents of children with autism to help them find answers and justice.

By including these thoughts in his congressional address, and calling out Kennedy, Trump has mainstreamed the problem of chronic disease in America and legitimized and celebrated the vital tasks that lie ahead for Kennedy.

Furthermore, the president made it clear that Kennedy's goal of Making America Healthy Again is of equal importance to his administration’s economic, foreign policy, and immigration priorities.