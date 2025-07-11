The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NelleMcC's avatar
NelleMcC
13h

I can stop holding my breath, I think! I've been in this fight since the early nineties and it's been exhausting. We tried in CT to get a labeling law and we did but they put so many roadblocks in our way because the Grocery Manufacturing Association and Monsanto would sue the state that it finally wasn't enabled. Vermont came in and got the law, passed it, and then were sued... but they won. Then Debbie Stabinow came in and preempted the states with Federal legislation that stopped anyone from getting proper labels. She probably got a large chunk of money to do that. I'm now hopeful for once in a very long time. I hope to see this happen because I have watched our health system disintegrate with all the health issues. I am 81 this month so hoping this will happen soon so I can yell, Hoorah!

Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
13h

Finally, my tax dollars are going to something I support 100%! I believe that just as Bill Wilson was the country's greatest influential visionary of the 20th century, RFK Jr will be that of the 21st.

