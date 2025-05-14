by Adam Garrie, The Kennedy Beacon

Health and Human Services Secretary , Robert F. Kennedy Jr., announced a new online portal where all Americans can propose regulation cuts to the healthcare sector.

In an official HHS video, Kennedy publicized what’s known as a Request for Information (RFI) asking everyday Americans to suggest regulations they believe should be eliminated. These recommendations will be analyzed by HHS before rescinding regulations that prevent healthcare from being delivered in a cost-effective way to patients across the country.

In a post on X, HHS wrote, “In order to Make America Healthy Again, providers and caregivers must have the critical opportunity to focus on preventing and treating chronic diseases. Their time and talent should not be spent on unnecessary or burdensome paperwork.”

Kennedy explained that past deregulation efforts were often designed to expand profit margins for pharmaceutical companies. However, regulations meant to correct those deficiencies have done more harm than good and failed to improve the health of everyday Americans. He wants healthcare providers to be able to focus on their primary mission - preventing and treating chronic disease rather than “clearing unnecessary regulatory hurdles.”

Kennedy continued, saying that past regulations “stifled innovation and drowned researchers, providers, and companies in a sea of paperwork.”

Kennedy further explained how excessive regulations ossify the healthcare system with excessive costs and inefficiencies.



“Here’s the issue with regulations: they often pose a greater burden for smaller companies and independent providers than for large corporations, which can afford entire compliance departments and legions of lawyers. In fact, these corporations may have influenced much of this regulation to begin with. Such rules enable the largest companies to maintain market monopolies, sidelining local governments, suppressing lower-cost options, and excluding more agile, innovative competitors. This stifles innovation, reduces quality and service, and drives up costs.”

This new initiative combines grassroots citizen governance with Kennedy’s pledge to create an ethos of “radical transparency” throughout public health agencies and the wider healthcare system. The RFI portal will be open for a 60 day public comment period.