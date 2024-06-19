We at The Kennedy Beacon wish everyone a happy Juneteenth! Today marks the 159th anniversary of when 250,000 enslaved African Americans in Texas, the last bastion of slavery in the US, were liberated.

Some two and a half years earlier, on January 1, 1863, Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, declaring that “all persons held as slaves” within the rebellious states “are and henceforth shall be free.”

“Keep going.” ― Harriet Tubman

“Agitate! Agitate! Agitate!” ― Frederick Douglass

“The media’s the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that’s power. Because they control the minds of the masses.” ― Malcolm X

“You may shoot me with your words, you may cut me with your eyes, you may kill me with your hatefulness, but still, like air, I’ll rise.” ―Maya Angelou