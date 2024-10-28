By The Kennedy Beacon

Following the successful launch of the Policies for the People forum, former member of the House of Representatives for Ohio, Dennis Kucinich, will join forum founder Mark Gorton for an interactive X Spaces event on Monday, October 28 at 12:00 Eastern Time.

To join the X Space go to this link at 12 Eastern, where you can bring your questions and have your voice heard.

Kucinich will also be joined by forum Project Manager, Jay Mudholkar, and independent political commentators Holden Culotta and Lauren Lee.

This Spaces event gives the public a chance to find out more about ‘Policies for the People,’ an open forum that invites all Americans to suggest government policy proposals that may be read by Trump’s transition team including Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kucinich will also discuss his current independent campaign for a seat in Congress, representing Ohio's 7th District.