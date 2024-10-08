By The Kennedy Beacon

Policies for the People, a new open-source policy development platform that hopes to bridge the gap between the American people and the next presidential administration, launched today, October 8, on the community development platform, Discourse.

Intended for subject matter specialists, issue-based activists and the everyday American alike, Policies for the People welcomes contributions from people and groups interested in proposing and helping to develop tangible policy solutions. All those who have policy ideas are encouraged to post and comment.

“There is a stark divide between Washington policy [and] what the people want,” reads the new website’s landing page. “We’re assembling the brightest minds in the country to address our most existential issues.”

Policies for the People is designed as a user-friendly forum divided into five primary categories: Health for the People, Food for the People, Liberty for the People, Economy for the People, and Peace for the People. These categories draw on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Make America Health Again (MAHA) platform, which champions issues related to bodily autonomy, the chronic disease epidemic, freedom of speech, cleaning up our environment and food supply, and eliminating conflicts of interest in America’s regulatory systems, among others.

“Most of the laws and regulations that are enacted by the U.S. government are written by lobbyists,” says Mark Gorton, who co-founded AV24 with Skyhorse Publishing president Tony Lyons. “We are looking to tap into the well of experience, knowledge, and creativity from the large number of Americans who care about our country and who want to contribute to the conversation of how, specifically, we are to make our government work in the interests of the people.”

Rather than rely on think tanks and establishment interests to frame the agenda of the incoming presidential administration, the forum is embracing an “open-source think tank” model to ensure the best ideas are given a direct line to the White House.

“RFK Jr is on the verge of being in a position to tackle the challenging task of addressing the corporate capture of the U.S. government,” Gorton continues.

As reported by Reuters, former president Donald Trump announced in late August that he would appoint Kennedy and Tulsi Gabbard, a fellow former Democrat, to his White House Transition Team if the Republican candidate wins at the ballot box in November. Policies for the People plans to pass the best ideas on to Kennedy for implementation in a second Trump administration.

Gorton added, “The high level goals are clear, but specifics of how to fix the myriad problems in DC are beyond the capability of any one person, so we are launching Policies for the People to create a platform which allows for the crowd sourcing of policy solutions and to give a home to the discussions around details of policy implementation, so that we can create a resource for those in government looking to bring about reform.”

Once policy proposals are published, they’re open for discussion, comment and criticism from the broader community, subjecting the proposals to a public peer-review process thus far absent from federal policymaking.

Starting on October 8 the public can view the forum, where several policy proposals have already been published. David Stockman, who served as Director of the Office of Management and Budget under President Ronald Reagan, penned an opening salvo detailing multiple actions that could be taken by the Trump-Kennedy unity coalition to finally reverse decades of destructive economic policy, including abolishing the Federal Open Market Committee, which Stockman condemns as “a 12-member monetary politburo.”

Writing for the Peace for the People vertical, Col. Douglas Macgregor calls for a new defense policy headlined by the need for, as he puts it, “taming the war state.” In the first paragraph of his initial post, he writes, “In a new world shaped by sweeping social, political and technological change America’s Warfare State is not only a poor strategic fit, but also financially and economically unsustainable.”

Other policy posts come from Vermont State Senate candidate, John Klar; Leslie Manookian, founder and president of the Health Freedom Defense Fund;

kicking off discussions on freedom of speech, agricultural reform, regulatory conflicts of interest, and more.

Visit https://www.policiesforpeople.com/ to join our community and participate in a new chapter in American public policy development.