By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The Kennedy Beacon

After nearly a month of intense pressure from his fellow Democrats, President Biden has announced he will not seek his party's nomination for president and will instead back the nomination of Vice President Harris.

This move turns the 2024 election upside down, particularly in light of recent polling.

Several polls taken prior to Biden’s withdrawal confirm what is now written in stone: Kamala Harris cannot beat Trump, which could make the 2024 election a two-candidate race between former president Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

A national poll from this month conducted by John Zogby Strategies indicated that in a two-man face-off between Kennedy and Trump, Kennedy would win with 57% of the vote. An earlier comprehensive Zogby poll of voters across all 50 states found that Kennedy is the only candidate capable of winning an election against a surging Trump – both in terms of the popular vote and, more importantly, in terms of the electoral vote.

By contrast, Trump is expected to defeat any replacements the Democrats may field between now and November.

Kennedy has scheduled a press conference, live from the Kennedy Compound, Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, at 5pm Eastern. The press conference can be streamed here.

On X, Kennedy commented on Biden’s decision to get out of the race:

I commend President Biden for stepping down. His infirmities were evident to any unbiased observer from the beginning. It was this progressive deterioration — and his abandonment of Democratic Party principles — that prompted me to enter the race and ensure American voters had a viable, vigorous alternative to Donald Trump. Yet the response of the DNC was to try and hide President Biden’s degeneration from the American public and disable democracy to ram him through to his party’s nomination. Many Americans fear that the same DNC elites are about to rig the nominating process again to get a monumentally unpopular vice president to step into President Biden’s shoes. I call on the Democratic Party to return to its traditional commitment to democracy and exemplify it with an open process. Instead of anointing a candidate hand-picked by DNC elites, the party should use neutral polling to identify the candidate who can best beat Donald Trump. The delegates should then select a nominee based on this information. If they had done this to begin with, I would not have had to leave the Democratic Party.

With the Democratic Party in disarray, and large swaths of the country firmly anti-Trump, Kennedy would seem to have a leg up on anyone who steps into Biden’s shoes. He has been in the presidential race for nearly 15 months, and has already secured ballot access or enough signatures in roughly 30 out of the 50 states.

Kennedy initially sought to challenge Biden directly in the Democratic primaries so that voters could choose for themselves. But, as documented in The Kennedy Beacon, the Democratic party has never wanted fair primaries. Kennedy was forced from the party of his uncle and father, which is why he has pursued an independent presidential run.

While Kennedy continues to conduct his campaign cordially and respectfully as a recent conversation with Trump made clear, Kennedy now refuses to answer to parties, corporations or special interests.

Stay with us for updates following Kennedy’s press conference.