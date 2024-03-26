By Leah Watson, The Kennedy Beacon (Leer en español, a continuación)

In a move certain to shake up the 2024 presidential race, independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has selected Nicole Shanahan as his vice-presidential running mate. Kennedy made the announcement early Tuesday afternoon, March 26, in Oakland, California, at the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts, his family and supporters cheering him on.

Charlene Nijmeh, chairwoman of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe, opened up the event, a sign of Kennedy’s commitment to Native Americans, as reported in The Kennedy Beacon. Inspiring speeches were given by Del Bigtree, Jay Bhattacharya, and others.

In introducing his VP choice, Nicole Shanahan, Kennedy said he wanted a partner “who has an open, inquiring mind” and is an advocate who has seen “corruption of our regulatory agencies firsthand.” He also celebrated Shanahan’s compassion, idealism, and “deep love for the United States of America.”

“I found all those qualities in a woman who grew up right here in Oakland,” he said, noting she is the daughter of immigrants.

Kennedy stressed that Shanahan is concerned about censorship and understands “how Big Tech uses AI to manipulate the public.” Kennedy also emphasized Shanahan’s commitment to health and fitness and spoke of her being an avid surfer and a “warrior mom” fighting for the health of children.

In announcing that Shanahan, a Democrat, had also left the party of Kennedy’s father and uncle, he added, “Our values didn’t change but the Democratic Party did.”

Kennedy also spoke of how proud he was to have Shanahan help him on his “extraordinary crusade to win back our country,” saying she would also stand with him against the military-industrial complex, the Trump-Biden uniparty that has taken over American democracy, and Silicon Valley.

Noting her age, 38, he said he was counting on her to win over Millennial and Gen Z Americans “who have lost faith in our country.”

He added that Shanahan and he will “unite America and that’s our path to victory.”

In accepting the partnership, Shanahan said that in Kennedy she saw a person of intelligence, compassion, and reason after looking beyond the negative images that the media had painted of him.

She promised to be Kennedy’s ally in making “our nation healthy again” and ended her remarks inviting the audience and viewers to join her and Kennedy in “the healing of America.”

Prior to the announcement, Kennedy addressed the media’s speculations in a video posted on X, describing his vice president as “an extraordinary person … but it’s not any of the people they’re talking about.” This seemed to put an end to rumors that Jesse Ventura or Aaron Rodgers might be the pick. However, the fact that the VP announcement was being held in Oakland, a city once home to Shanahan, seemed unlikely to be a coincidence. “It’s somebody that is going to surprise people, and [somebody] I think the country is really going to fall in love with,” Kennedy added.

Shanahan is a wealthy Silicon Valley lawyer once married to Google co-founder Sergey Brin. A 2021 article in San Francisco Magazine chronicles her life story. Shanahan grew up in Oakland and was raised by Chinese immigrant parents, who were unemployed for most of her childhood. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit that overcame a life of poverty relying on food stamps, her early childhood was a backdrop to the skills she developed to get through law school and eventually create and run her own company.

“I learned how to compete in really creative ways by making broken objects perform at levels beyond their perceived capacity. This is a skill that helps me navigate almost every day of my life at work and at home, and especially being an entrepreneur,” Shanahan says in the story.

Shanahan is the founder of an AI-enabled patent management company, ClearAccessIP, as well as the Bia-Echo Foundation. The foundation specializes in three key areas of interest: reproductive longevity and equality, criminal justice reform, and environmental preservation. It is within this foundation that some of Shanahan’s and Kennedy’s values align, especially in terms of environmentalism. Both Shanahan and Kennedy are strong advocates for regenerative agriculture, promoting sustainable farming practices and healthier soil.

In addition to her environmental advocacy, Shanahan resonates with some of Kennedy’s other policies. She expresses concerns about vaccines and children’s health, and advocates more screening of vaccine risks. Although she does not identify herself as “anti-vax,” she admits that she wonders about vaccine injuries, especially after experiencing some “significant health issues” after receiving her mRNA vaccine, as reported by Newsweek. She further believes that the media labeling Kennedy as an “anti-vaxxer” is “alienating the progressive voter from his campaign,” especially since what Kennedy is promoting is vaccine safety and more scientific research.

In an interview with The New York Times, Shanahan stated that she contributed $4 million toward the American Values 2024 Super Bowl ad in support of Kennedy’s candidacy (American Values 2024 funds The Kennedy Beacon). In observation of this support, many speculate that it might be the reason Kennedy considered her to be his running mate. But in an interview on NewsNation, Kennedy reassured viewers that “I would never choose a vice-presidential candidate based on how much money they have,” and that even if Shanahan were broke, she would still be a contender. As an independent candidate, Kennedy is diligently working to gain ballot access in every state as well as the District of Columbia. In order to do so, he needs to collect signatures in each state, which is an expensive process.

According to Kennedy’s campaign website, he is on the ballot in Utah and has collected enough signatures to be on the ballots in New Hampshire and Nevada. Kennedy is required to announce a running mate in order to gain ballot access in a number of states. According to Ballot Access News, these include Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin, along with DC. All allow a placeholder vice-presidential candidate to be named, except for Hawaii and South Dakota.

The most striking similarity between Shanahan and Kennedy is their shared ambition to improve the world. “I want my legacy to be one of ideas,” Shanahan said in the San Francisco Magazine cover story. “I want it to be about evolving the human experience on this planet in an abundant way.”

En español

Noticias de última hora: Kennedy nombró a Nicole Shanahan como su compañera de fórmula para la vicepresidencia

Por Leah Watson, para The Kennedy Beacon

En una medida que seguramente revolucionará la carrera presidencial de 2024, el candidato independiente Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ha seleccionado a Nicole Shanahan como vicepresidenta para ser su compañera de fórmula. Kennedy hizo el anuncio a primera hora de la tarde del martes 26 de marzo en Oakland, California, en el Centro para las Artes Henry J. Kaiser, mientras su familia y seguidores lo acompañaron.

Charlene Nijmeh, presidenta de la tribu Muwekma Ohlone, fue la encargada de abrir el evento, lo que representa una señal del compromiso de Kennedy con los nativos americanos, como informó The Kennedy Beacon. Del Bigtree, Jay Bhattacharya y otros miembros de las tribus también pronunciaron discursos inspiradores.

Al presentar a su vicepresidenta, Nicole Shanahan, Kennedy dijo que quería una partner "que tuviera una mente abierta e inquisitiva", y que fuera una defensora que haya visto "de primera mano la corrupción de nuestras organizaciones reguladoras". El candidato también celebró la compasión, el idealismo y el “profundo amor de Shanahan por los Estados Unidos de América”.

“Encontré todas esas cualidades en una mujer que creció aquí en Oakland”, dijo, recalcando que ella es hija de inmigrantes.

Kennedy destacó que a Shanahan le preocupa la censura y comprende “cómo las grandes empresas tecnológicas utilizan la IA para manipular al público”. También enfatizó el compromiso de Shanahan con la salud y el estilo de vida saludable, y habló de ella como una ávida surfista, además de una “madre guerrera” que lucha por la salud de los niños.

Al anunciar a Shanahan como vicepresidenta, el candidato recalcó que se trata de una demócrata que también abandonó el partido de su padre y de su tío, y añadió: “Nuestros valores no cambiaron, ¡pero el Partido Demócrata sí!”.

Kennedy expresó lo orgulloso que se siente de que sea Shanahan la encargada de ayudarlo en su “extraordinaria cruzada para recuperar el país”, diciendo que ella también lo apoyaría contra el complejo militar-industrial y contra los partidos que representan Trump-Biden y que se han apoderado de la democracia estadounidense y de Silicon Valley.

Al señalar su edad, 38 años, dijo que contaba con ella para ganarse a los estadounidenses Millennial y Gen Z, "que han perdido la fe en nuestro país".

Añadió que Shanahan y él “unirán a los Estados Unidos y ese es nuestro camino hacia la victoria”.

Al aceptar la nominación, Shanahan dijo que veía en Kennedy a una persona inteligente, compasiva y razonable después de mirar más allá de las imágenes negativas que los medios han mostrado de él.

Prometió ser aliada de Kennedy para hacer que “nuestra nación vuelva a estar saludable” y finalizó sus comentarios invitando a la audiencia y a los espectadores a unirse a ella y a Kennedy en “la curación de los Estados Unidos”.

Antes del anuncio, Kennedy abordó las especulaciones de los medios en un video publicado en X, describiendo a su vicepresidenta como "una persona extraordinaria... pero no es ninguna de las personas de las que están hablando". Esto pareció poner fin a los rumores de que Jesse Ventura o Aaron Rodgers podrían ser la opción elegida. Sin embargo, el hecho de que el anuncio de quién sería el vicepresidente se hiciera en Oakland, una ciudad que alguna vez fue el hogar de Shanahan, no parecía una simple coincidencia.

"Es alguien que va a sorprender a la gente, y creo que [es alguien] de quien el país realmente se va a enamorar", añadió Kennedy.

Shanahan es una abogada adinerada de Silicon Valley que alguna vez estuvo casada con el cofundador de Google, Sergey Brin. Un artículo publicado en el San Francisco Magazine, en el 2021, narra la historia de su vida. Shanahan creció en Oakland y fue criada por padres inmigrantes chinos, que estuvieron desempleados durante la mayor parte de su infancia. Guiada por un espíritu emprendedor, superó una vida de pobreza dependiendo de los cupones de alimentos. Su infancia fue un caldo de cultivo para las habilidades que desarrolló a lo largo de su vida y así lograr terminar sus estudios en la facultad de derecho y, posteriormente, crear y administrar su propia empresa.

“Aprendí a competir de maneras realmente creativas haciendo que los objetos rotos funcionaran a niveles más allá de su capacidad percibida. Esta es una habilidad que me ayuda casi todos los días de mi vida en el trabajo, en casa, y especialmente como emprendedora”, dice Shanahan en el artículo.

Shanahan es la fundadora de una empresa de gestión de patentes basada en IA, ClearAccessIP, así como de Bia-Echo Foundation. La fundación se especializa en tres áreas clave de interés: longevidad e igualdad reproductiva, reforma de la justicia penal y la preservación del medio ambiente. Es dentro de esta fundación donde se alinean algunos de los valores de Shanahan y Kennedy, especialmente, en términos de ambientalismo. Tanto Shanahan como Kennedy son firmes defensores de la agricultura regenerativa, que promueve prácticas agrícolas sostenibles y suelos más saludables.

Además de la defensa del medio ambiente, Shanahan coincide con varias de las otras políticas de Kennedy. Expresa su preocupación por las vacunas y la salud de los niños, y aboga por una mayor detección de los riesgos de las vacunas. Aunque no se identifica como “anti-vacunas”, admite que se cuestiona acerca de las lesiones causadas por las inoculaciones, particularmente después de experimentar algunos “problemas de salud importantes” tras recibir su vacuna de ARNm, según informó Newsweek. Además, cree que los medios que etiquetan a Kennedy como “anti-vacunas” están “alejando al votante progresista de su campaña”, porque lo que Kennedy está promoviendo es garantizar la seguridad de las vacunas y más investigación científica.

La similitud más sorprendente entre Shanahan y Kennedy es su ambición compartida de mejorar el mundo. “Quiero que mi legado sea un legado de ideas”, dijo Shanahan en la portada de The San Francisco Magazine. “Quiero que se trate de una gran evolución de la experiencia humana en este planeta”.