By Leah Watson, The Kennedy Beacon

On May 7, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. challenged former president Trump to a debate during the upcoming Libertarian Convention. It will be held on May 24 and 25 in Washington D.C., and both Trump and Kennedy are expected to attend.

Kennedy posted a letter to Trump on X, stating that this convention will be a “perfect neutral territory” for the two of them to debate.

“Dear President Trump,” the letter began. “I’m grateful to you for calling attention to the rigged polling methodologies that biased DNC-influenced media have used against you. We have this concern too, and I’m happy to show you the deceptive methodologies used by DNC-allied pollsters who pretend that I’m in single digits. You have correctly characterized these as ‘fake polls.’

Trump in the past has referred to Kennedy as a Democratic plant and a radical left candidate. He has also remarked that Kennedy’s polling numbers are too low, making him unworthy of a debate.

Despite these rigged polling methodologies, Kennedy’s numbers are rising. In his letter, Kennedy refers to new polls from CNN and Quinnipiac that show Kennedy polling at 16%. This places Kennedy above the 15% threshold for independent candidates to participate in presidential debates.

Kennedy also pulls data from his recent John Zogby Strategies Poll, which presents him beating Trump by a narrow margin in a head-to-head presidential race. As reported by The Kennedy Beacon, based on Zogby’s data, Kennedy would win an election against Trump by two electoral votes. In a separate head-to-head race between Kennedy and Biden, also according to Zogby, Kennedy would win by a landslide with 367 electoral votes to Biden’s 171.

During this presidential cycle, Trump has refused to participate in any GOP primary debates. Perhaps Kennedy’s plea will lead to the first debate of 2024 between candidates from opposing parties.

“Let’s meet at the Libertarian convention and show the American public that at least two of the major candidates aren’t afraid to debate each other. I asked the convention organizers and they are game for us to use our time there to bring the American people the debate they deserve!” concluded Kennedy’s letter.

Although once rumored to be on the Libertarian ticket, Kennedy is running an independent campaign and achieving ballot access in multiple states.

On May 7, the Kennedy Campaign announced in a press release that Kennedy is now officially on the ballot in Delaware. He is also on ballots in Utah, Michigan, and California, and has collected enough signatures to qualify for the ballot in Texas, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, and North Carolina.