By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The Kennedy Beacon

Shots were fired during a Donald Trump campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The former president had blood on his face, appeared shaken up, but was otherwise not seriously injured.

The Washington Post and other media have confirmed, via the Butler District Attorney Richard Goldinger, that the shooter, who was on the roof of an adjacent building several hundred yards away, is dead — and one other person, a rally attendee, is also dead.

Goldinger said a second rally attendee is in critical condition, and reports indicate a third is also seriously injured. No information or identifications have been made public, as of 8:20pm Eastern.

Nearly two hours after the violence occurred, Trump, posting on Truth Social, confirmed he had been shot “with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.” He thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement.

Video footage showed the former president holding his right ear at the time of the shooting. Seconds later, Secret Service agents leapt on top of Trump.

Following this, Trump emerged with blood visible on his shirt and ear. He appeared not to be seriously injured as he raised his fist, triumphantly, to his supporters and Secret Service surrounded him and escorted him into a waiting car.

A rep for Trump told the press in a statement that he is fine and being “checked out at a local medical facility.”

Minutes after the incident, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. released the following statement on X, formerly Twitter.

“Now is the time for every American who loves our country to step back from the division, renounce all violence, and unite in prayer for President Trump and his family.”

Later, Kennedy appeared on NewsNation and called on Americans to “take a breath” and see that “this is a product of so much vitriol and so much anger.” He added, “all of us now have to start looking at each other and saying, ‘we’re all Americans, we’re better than this.’”

The staff at The Kennedy Beacon and American Values 2024 join Kennedy in offering our thoughts and prayers to former president Trump and his family. We also send prayers to the family of the slain spectator, as well as to the families of the spectators critically injured.

Kennedy’s father, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, were both victims of assassinations in 1968 and 1963, respectively.

The Biden administration continues to block Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from Secret Service protection, as reported on July 12 in the Beacon.

At least one congressman finds this dangerous and wrong. U.S. Congressman, Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky’s 4th congressional district, wrote on X after the apparent assassination attempt on Trump: “It’s long past time for Biden to put pettiness aside and grant Secret Service protection to @RobertKennedyJr.”