By Louis Conte, Headlines Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

President Joe Biden continues to deny independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Secret Service protection despite ominous threats against the candidate as documented by Paul Bond in Newsweek on July 12.

Kennedy’s attorney Aaron Siri filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, which provided alarming details of the threats Kennedy has received. Kennedy’s campaign has sent six requests for protection to Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of homeland security. According to Newsweek, Mayorkas responded, “I have determined that Secret Service protection for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not warranted at this time.”

Mayorkas has never provided reasons for his decisions.

The FOIA request, which resulted in a 775-page document, provided to Newsweek, revealed threats against Kennedy, many not previously known. There were 34 instances of tweets at and bizarre rants toward Kennedy.

One man attempted to extort Kennedy by sending him an email claiming that he was offered money to assassinate him. The man then said he would not do so if Kennedy paid him half the sum he was offered. “Do not involve police or else you die !!!” the would-be assassin wrote.

Another deranged person made a threat on social media to “kill RFK Jr. lawfully on USA soil. Bullets right into the head.” Yet another wrote, “RFK is not immune from a 7.62x54r bullet.”

One “known subject,” posting on Kennedy’s website, referred to Kennedy as being a “menace” and wished that the candidate “die a slow painful death.”

Kennedy received multiple threatening texts on his personal phone, including, “How about you f*** off or I'll come to your event and shoot every single person who attends.” And a follow-up text stated, “Execution style and I’ll broadcast the entire shooting on live TV.”

The coverage of the Biden administration’s shocking refusal to provide Kennedy with Secret Service protection in a mainstream media outlet such as Newsweek suggests that such a decision is now under increased scrutiny.

Even the legacy media is now on to President Biden and his team.

By any reasonable measure, Kennedy is now a major presidential candidate. Kennedy notes that his polling numbers are better than 30 previous presidential candidates who did receive secret service protection.

Biden and Mayorkas have failed to protect Kennedy and the presidential election process. Biden and Mayorkas have failed to discharge their duties under the Candidate Protection law that protects major presidential candidates. This may well constitute an impeachable offense.

Denying Kennedy Secret Service protection, putting him in harm’s way, is yet another example of the chaotic, reckless, and unethical conduct of an addled president and his corrupt administration.

Is this an example of Biden’s inability to do his job? Is it an example of a morally bankrupt administration run by what Kennedy refers to as “anonymous men in lanyards”? Is this yet another way for the DNC to bleed resources from the Kennedy campaign?

Or is the denial of Secret Service protection for Kennedy tacit recognition that Kennedy is a legitimate candidate?

Newsweek points in this direction, quoting Tom Balcerski, presidential historian at Eastern Connecticut State University. “Given Joe Biden’s recent performance in the debate, there’s new turmoil here that upsets the balance of the two parties,” Balcerski tells Newsweek. He continues, “Americans want third parties and giving Kennedy protection would give him political currency. The speculation is that Biden doesn’t want that and Mayorkas is following the lead of his direct superior.”

Kennedy’s polling is rising – now as high as 19% by one poll – as Biden struggles to keep the support of his own party amid calls for him to abandon the race due to cognitive issues.

The assassination of Robert F. Kennedy Sr. is what led to the law establishing Secret Service protection for presidential candidates.

On June 6, attorney Siri sent another letter to Mayorkas demanding he disclose the identities of all those who pose a threat to Kennedy’s namesake, the independent candidate for president.

Mayorkas has not responded.

If Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is harmed, Biden’s legacy will be far worse than if he tries to run for a second term and loses to former president Trump.