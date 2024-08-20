by Adam Garrie, The Kennedy Beacon

Dozens of supporters marched through Chicago on the opening day of the Democratic National Convention, which began August 19 and runs for three more days.

They demonstrated to help shine a light on the issues they feel are being ignored by the delegates and political figures inside the convention hall. They also highlighted the mainstream media’s systematic complicity in ignoring the strongest independent presidential campaign in 32 years.

One demonstrator, Michael Kane, who works with The Kennedy Beacon parent organization, AV24, the super PAC supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president, held a bullhorn and yelled in the street:

“The Democrats no longer have anything to do with democracy. They are coronating a woman who has won as many primaries as I have. Zero. She has won nothing. They have abandoned democracy. They have abandoned truth. That's where Bobby Kennedy Jr. comes in.”

Protestors advocating for Kennedy held signs and chanted slogans about Kennedy’s message of individual liberty, government accountability and the importance of putting the people of Main Street above the dollars of Wall Street.

“We were able to get extremely close to the center of the convention, with hundreds of delegates, Democrats and volunteers passing by us,” Kane told the Beacon. “Two DNC volunteers came to tell us they were related to Bobby Kennedy Jr. Hundreds of people took photos and video of us.”

Kane said he was interviewed by The Wall Street Journal and that NBC, Fox, USA Today, and the Milwaukee Sentinel covered AV24’s street actions.

Other reports from Chicago indicate that many registered Democrats who spoke to Kennedy’s supporters were receptive to his message. Hundreds of passers-by, including DNC delegates, posed for pictures with Kennedy activists.

The Kennedy supporters also demonstrated outside a taping of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, where multiple members of the show’s crew happily received the free Kennedy literature and apparel offered by the marchers.

The below video, posted by a content creator with AV24, reveals the energy within the Kennedy action, with demonstrators shouting, “RFK! RFK!”

While this year’s Democratic National Convention is the most heavily fortified in history, with large security fences surrounding much of Chicago’s Near West Side, Kennedy’s supporters encircled the event, bringing attention to the key political issues Kennedy has for months addressed. By contrast, the Harris-Walz campaign has offered few specific policies that would be enacted should a new Democratic administration come to power.

Kennedy’s supporters have also used their peaceful protest to call on ABC News to include Kennedy in September’s presidential debate, scheduled for September 10. While Kennedy has been in the presidential race since April 2023, and polled as high as 18%, he has yet to be included in a presidential debate with other major candidates.

Kennedy has made it clear that he will debate any electoral opponent in any forum.

Throughout the week, across Chicago, supporters of Kennedy’s candidacy will continue to march, speak and spread awareness of his policies.