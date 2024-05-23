By Louis Conte, Headlines Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

If you are going to ridicule someone for being a conspiracy theorist, you had better make sure the person is wrong about the conspiracy.

Kennedy has been criticized for saying the COVID-19 pandemic was caused by a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). Kennedy was criticized for suggesting this even before his book The Wuhan Cover-Up: And the Terrifying Bioweapons Arms Race was released late last year.

The DNC-aligned legacy media trumpeted the theory that the pandemic was triggered by “a spillover from an animal reservoir” due to interactions with people in places like wet markets. The spillover theory was supported by Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins. The two government health officials endorsed animal spillover for good reason – their agencies had been funding gain-of-function experiments through Peter Daszak’s NGO, Eco Health Alliance, for years. US taxpayer dollars were funneled to Ralph Baric’s group at UNC and Shi Zhengli’s at the Wuhan Lab.

The truth about Fauci, Collins, and Daszak’s plotting has emerged slowly over the past two years. In the past two weeks, the extent of their conspiracy has been dramatically exposed. In a video on The Hill, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya explains the cover-up. Bhattacharya reports that scientists and others, like Kennedy, who questioned the spillover hypothesis and called for an investigation into a possible lab leak origin for Covid were attacked and censored.

Daszak’s recent congressional testimony revealed him to be an arrogant, conniving, evasive and scheming bureaucrat incapable of answering questions directly. His eel-like avoidance of the truth about his conduct is on full display, here.

Daszak’s dissembling about his role in the gain of function experiments at the Wuhan Lab is so obvious that the White House agreed with the recommendation of the House of Representatives to terminate tax-payer funding to Eco Health Alliance, as explained on The Hill’s Rising.

And the revelations about the Wuhan lab leak conspiracy keep coming.

Kennedy commented on May 16 on X about how Fauci and Daszak skirted federal document retention policies, quoting Daszak, “I learned how to make emails disappear after I am FOIA’d, but before the search starts” – adding, “This admission of utter contempt in the NIH for democratic oversight shocked even me.” Finally, National Institute of Health Deputy Director Dr. Lawrence Tabek admitted on May 16, after years of denial by Fauci and Daszak, that the NIH had indeed funded gain of function research – as reported by the New York Post.

On May 17, Elon Musk, CEO of X, posted two powerful words, “Prosecute/ Fauci.” Daszak’s partnership with the WIV is strongly implicated because its safety protocols were substandard. Daszak knew that the WIV’s safety level was inadequate for the dangerous gain of function experiments.

Millions of people died from Covid and/or the response to Covid. Fauci, Collins and Daszak covered up the origins of the virus to protect themselves. They targeted those who dared to question them and manipulated the media, betraying the trust of the nation.

The resulting lockdowns triggered massive societal damage while the world waited for an experimental vaccine. The vaccine mandates caused more problems and wrecked people’s livelihoods.

The world is now waking up to the realization that the Covid vaccines are implicated in uncountable injuries and a surge in excess deaths.

One can be sure that CNN, which is hosting the Uniparty’s June debate, will not address the Covid catastrophe that both the Trump and Biden administrations unleashed on the nation.

Kennedy is the only candidate who will address the Covid public health disaster. He is the only candidate who has promised to end the corruption that created the culture that gave rise to it.

What we have learned affirms what Kennedy exposed in The Wuhan Cover-Up.

Once again, Kennedy was right.