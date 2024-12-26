By The Staff of The Kennedy Beacon

Avoiding political arguments at the dinner table might be challenging this holiday season, especially for the thousands of right-wing travelers who squeezed in a trip to Phoenix last week to attend Amfest24, one of the nation’s biggest Republican conferences, sponsored by MAGA-conservative group Turning Point USA (TPUSA). Is there a better way to prepare your nervous system for the dysfunctional holiday meals ahead than cozying up to the people your relatives disagree with on TV? I think not.

From December 19 - 22, at AmFest2024, the Phoenix Convention Center was transformed into a sanctuary for young conservatives, a place where waving the American flag wasn’t just acceptable—it was celebrated as a badge of patriotism.

The desert air carried a sense of vindication, more than a month after Trump’s resounding win. Outsiders might dismiss AmFest as a conservative echo chamber, but for insiders, it felt like a much needed victory lap.

Early Thursday morning, as vendors finished preparing their booths for the public, Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk, wearing a bright red t-shirt, warmed up on stage.

“He won Erie,” Kirk said, jabbing a finger at a map of the 2024 election results. “I told you he was going to win Erie.”

While Trump and Harris toured the country in a high-stakes campaign year, 31-year-old Kirk became a viral powerhouse, storming college campuses and challenging the most argumentative blue-haired progressives to spar over abortion, immigration, and society’s most important issue: whether men can get pregnant. Armed with a fast tongue and a knack for dunking on 19-year-olds, Kirk’s clips spread like wildfire online, making him a must-see act.

It’s not shocking that many AmFest 2024 attendees snagged tickets just to see Kirk in the flesh. In an era where politics look more like the WWE, the baby-faced prodigy has become a name and a face everyone loves to cheer for—or against.

But Kirk wasn’t the only draw. He was joined by such conservative heavyweights as Tucker Carlson, Ben Shapiro, and the future president himself.

In brief, AmFest was the ultimate place to be in favor of anyone who doesn’t list pronouns in their bio.

When the doors swung open on day one, in rushed a diverse group of hyped-up conservatives. Alt-right college students brushed shoulders with lifelong Republican boomers. Brash “God, Guns, and Freedom” Baptists mingled with reserved, devout evangelists. And if you looked close enough, you saw apolitical influencers cosplaying as MAGA loyalists for TikTok clout.

Conservative media giants set up shop in the carpeted hallways, known as “Media Row,” a temporary hub for outlets like The Daily Wire, America First and The Epoch Times. These makeshift studios hosted live broadcasts all week, streaming the event’s energy to millions of viewers unable to attend in person.

A quirky man-on-the-street crew roamed Media Row, interviewing guests of honor with a microphone made from a fresh stem of broccoli. Television news anchor Sage Steele played along, speaking into the vegetable. She asked what everyone was thinking: “Is it organic?” (Spoiler: It wasn’t.)

Throughout the day, guests flocked to exhibit halls brimming with patriotic MAGA vendors selling items like American flag cutting boards, “Only Felons” coasters, and the viral red “Make Jesus First Again” hats – popularized by Russell Brand on Instagram. Even the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) crowd had their place to huddle, gravitating to booths stocked with fluoride-free toothpaste and natural deodorant, a subtle nod to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s growing health rebellion within conservative circles.

A blown-up photo of Kennedy shaking hands with President-elect Donald Trump at the Phoenix rally in August set a powerful backdrop for the American Values 24 booth, a super PAC backing Kennedy. [AV24 funds The Kennedy Beacon].

Attendees intrigued by the MAHA vibe snagged its swag—aprons, hats, tote bags—before diving into a grassroots initiative: writing personalized postcards to senators asking them to confirm Kennedy for HHS Secretary. By Sunday evening, AV24 had collected over 1,200 postcards, each delivering the unifying message to “#ConfirmBobby.”

A string of speakers took the stage, entertained, then shifted off to make way for one of the night’s biggest headliners – Tucker Carlson. Fireworks and smoke bombs erupted as Tucker walked towards the podium. His speech was one of the events’ strongest, even as he sidestepped a fan’s “Ben Shapiro or Candace Owens?” question and casually told a teenager that nicotine wasn’t really that bad. [If nicotine sales rise after this, we’ll all know how to blame.]

To escape the bright overhead lights at the convention hall, VIPs slipped into the nearly-pitch black executive lounge, lit up by a string of LED lights. Here, they sipped “Red Wave” cocktails—vodka, soda water, and a splash of cranberry—taking a much-needed break from event chaos. It was too dark for any serious people-watching, but if you squinted, you might have caught a glimpse of Tim Pool’s signature beanie or spotted Fox News anchor Meaghan McCarthy flipping through a MAHA brochure.

I learned one thing this week: The right sure knows how to party. Each night, the hotel lobbies in downtown Phoenix clogged up with college students discussing post-graduation plans, and influencers complaining that their Instagram accounts were shadowbanned. The Renaissance Hotel became the unofficial “Who’s Who of AmFest,” with powerful patriots in the space like Rogan O’Handley, better known online as DC Draino, relaxing at a table next to Christian rapper Bryson Gray.

“Look! That’s the guy who flipped Pennsylvania,” a friend whispered.

Sure enough, Scott Presler, the 6’5 provocateur who claimed credit for turning Pennsylvania red, walked into the bar.

Most influencers were conserving their energy for Friday night.

“There ain’t no party like a James O’Keefe party,” was the mantra leading up to the most anticipated event of the week: Make America Rave Again.

Up-and-coming rapper, Spirit, took the stage with award-winning journalist O’Keefe, singing their single“What Are You So Afraid Of?” to a crowd ready to rage against the woke machine.

I’m a time traveler on a mission to spark a new renaissance,” Spirit declared, further describing himself as a counter-culture crusader, ready to take on the “demonic” music industry.

The weekend wrapped with a speech from the soon-to-be 47th president himself.

I knew I was back in Los Angeles when the Uber pick-up area benches were covered in Biden/Harris stickers – a vintage work of art looking back from late December ‘24.

The echo chamber had faded. The connections I’d made at AmFest now lived only in the digital realm.

Considering I left my voice behind in Arizona (a sign of a good time), maybe that’s for the best.

At least now I’ll be able to keep my mouth shut at dinners over the holidays.