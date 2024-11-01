By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

I stand alone in the middle of a room, surrounded by a crowd of people. They have gathered to hear me speak about my journey to this troubled moment in my life.

The woman running the meeting closes the big book on the desk in front of her, rises, pand motions toward me. “Okay everyone, this is a new member. He is here tonight to tell his story.”

I feel the eyes of everyone in the room. My palms are sweaty. My mouth is dry.

“Hi. My name is Lou. I’m a recovering Democrat."

"Hi, Lou," the group responds in unison.

"It has been ninety days since I left the party…” I continue, to their understanding nods.

Some of us are going to need a twelve-step program to deal with what went down in the 2023-24 presidential election cycle.

As we plow through the closing days of the campaign, I find myself wondering what recovering Democrats, like me, do with our political passions going forward. The party I used to be aligned with once supported middle-class folks, unions, peace, the environment, free speech, and reigning in corporate excess. That party is now a distant memory.

The Democratic Party is now the party of Big Pharma, Big Ag, Big Tech, Big Food, Big military contractors and small ethics.

We do not know who really selected the party’s presidential candidate, Kamala Harris. After working with their aligned media outlets to conceal President Biden’s cognitive issues, the party turned-on Biden, forced him out – and Harris was designated by, well, we don’t know. It might have been Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, or Nancy Pelosi. Who was it, really?

I asked an anonymous New York Democrat friend who told me, “It was the party machine.”

“The party machine?”

“Yeah. The machine.”

I envision the DNC machine as HAL 9000, the malevolent computer from Stanley Kubrick’s sci-fi classic, 2001: A Space Odyssey. If you haven’t seen the film, HAL 9000 has an oddly soothing voice but is like your worst Artificial Intelligence nightmare unleashed on a crew of astronauts.

I imagine HAL speaking to Joe Biden.

“I’m sorry, Joe. I can’t let you run for president again. I am shutting down your political support system and terminating you.”

“But I’m the president!”

“I’m sorry, Joe.”

Was it Pelosi? Chuck Shumer? Or HAL? We do not know but one thing is for sure, Kamala Harris was not selected by Democratic Party voters.

The results of months of primaries – that excluded everyone except Joe Biden – were flushed down the toilet. Taxpayers footed the bill across the nation for primary election results that were nullified by the machine.

Virtually overnight, Harris appeared on every state ballot in the country, like magic.

Harris floated into the political atmosphere like one of those ominous spy balloons. We do not know who put her up there, what she is doing, or who she is communicating with.

Harris likes balloons. We are told Harris worked at McDonalds, came from a middle-class family, and that we are to be joyful. She has been the Vice President for almost four years. She did a bang-up job as border czar. Although she agrees with everything President Biden did, she will be different. And better. And yet the same.

But never mind all those unnecessary details.

The machine does not need you to know.

The problem with not knowing who selected a presidential candidate is that one does not know where their allegiances really lie. That is what a machine gives you. The opposite of empathy.

Those of us who were once part of the Democratic Party now have a choice. Do we stay with the machine and all that it is really aligned with or do we go back to working to make the government do what it is supposed to do – serve the people.

How well has the machine served the American people? Pretty badly.

Americans are wracked by chronic diseases like diabetes, obesity, autism, food allergies, cancer, and Parkinson's. The rise of these diseases is directly related to the mass poisoning unleashed upon us by HAL’s pals – Big Pharma, Big Ag, Big Tech, Big Food.

Americans have reached a toxic tipping point. The growing list of metabolic disorders is the result.

Donald Trump intends to appoint Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to a position in his administration that will allow him to reform the nation’s health apparatus and address the chronic disease epidemic.

It will be Trump and Kennedy vs the machine.

As someone with two kids with autism, loved ones stricken with neurological disorders, cancers, and other metabolic diseases, I have had enough of the machine. It is time to focus on the health of the American people and Make America Healthy Again.

My money is on Trump, Kennedy, and the American people.