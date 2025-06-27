By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The MAHA Report

Empowered by a swath of new members, the Advisory Commission on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has voted to recommend that no one receive influenza vaccines containing the mercury-based preservative, thimerosal.

The vote represents the first significant change in the recommended vaccine schedule under the Trump administration and the leadership of Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

ACIP, which operates under the auspices of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), provides guidance to clinicians on vaccines and the timing of vaccine administration. It also helps determine who gets the vaccine and how vaccines are covered by insurance and distributed through government programs.

For over two decades, vaccine safety advocates have called for the removal of mercury from vaccines. On Wednesday, ACIP committed to examining the cumulative effect of the childhood vaccine schedule and to re-examine the hepatitis B vaccine, typically administered to children on their first day of life.

For The Washington Post, and other media, removing mercury from vaccines is clearly a bad idea. The paper pejoratively referred to anyone advocating for such a move as an “anti-vaccine” activist, citing medical professionals with little appetite for vaccine schedule changes. The Post rolled out Dr. David Margolius, director of public health for the city of Cleveland, quoting him saying Kennedy is wasting time going over settled science.

CNN struck a similar note, writing: “A new slate of vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that Americans receive influenza vaccines that are free of thimerosal even though there is no evidence of harm from the preservative.”

Clearly, the legacy media is in no mood to think beyond their habitual platitudes, calling on the same cast of experts to tell Americans what to think.

The truth, however, is just the opposite to what is being reported: there is ample and solid evidence calling for the removal of thimerosal from vaccines.

Mercury is a neurotoxin, as this article, "Neurotoxicity of mercury: an old issue with contemporary significance - PMC,” published in the National Institute of Health National Library of Medicine, states:

“The concern for thimerosal arises, therefore, from potential exposures during early infancy and in countries where the vaccine schedule requires several TCV (Thimerosal Containing Vaccines) inoculations. In fact, studies have shown that EtHg (ethyl mercury) levels in hair are positively correlated with the number of TCV inoculations (Dórea et al. 2011). Although the timeframe between vaccinations allows for a decrease in EtHg levels, this additional mercury source may potentially contribute to aggravate neurotoxic effects in populations already exposed to other Hg sources…”

The symptoms of mercury poisoning are devastating and the treatment is difficult.

Prior to Kennedy’s stewardship of HHS, the CDC regularly stated that thimerosal had been removed from childhood vaccines in the late 1990’s. However, in March, investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson reported on Government deception over thimerosal in vaccines linked to neurodevelopmental harm in children.

Attkisson concluded, “After a strong body of scientific evidence pointed to thimerosal as a factor in the epidemic of neurodevelopmental disorders including autism, there was a concerted campaign to mislead the public on that and rewrite the “science.””

On Tuesday, Kennedy took to X, pushing back against the pro-neurotoxin media criticism he knew would come if the ACIP voted to remove thimerosal from flu shots.

“In conformance with the pharma-financed mainstream media’s mantric ritual of dutifully parroting the propaganda tropes spoon-fed them by vaccine makers and their captive regulators, The Guardian on Friday pronounced thimerosal, the ethyl mercury-based vaccine preservative, “safe”, Kennedy wrote.

Opining under the headline, “CDC vaccine panel to review ingredient RFK Jr has targeted for removal,” The Guardian authoritatively assures: “The preservative has been deemed safe.” The Guardian did not bother to cite any peer-reviewed study; journalists don’t seem to read those anymore. Instead, the paper referenced a fact check website operated by the Pharma-funded American Academy of Pediatrics, which also does not cite a single peer-reviewed study.

On the other hand, Kennedy cites a long list of peer-reviewed research that has questioned the safety of thimerosal.

Years ago, parents of vaccine-injured children told Kennedy their concerns about thimerosal in vaccines. Kennedy did a deep dive into the subject, the result of which was his seminal book, Thimerosal: Let the Science Speak.

Kennedy identified so much research questioning the safety of mercury in vaccines that he filled a book with it.

But the media, in bed with Big Pharma, bashed Kennedy’s book and continues to stifle the truth. The Secretary’s new ACIP hires took bold action that was long overdue.