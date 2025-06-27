The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Letsrock's avatar
Letsrock
1d

Now make the mfrs take Thimerosal out of eye drops and DENTAL AMALGAMS! I've had mercury poisoning thank you very much. 👎👎👎 Bastards. Lost 20 yrs out of my life and had to walk away from my business bc I couldn't work. Motherfuckers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
llaw555's avatar
llaw555
1d

It’s about time .

What adjuvant will they replace it with?

The WHO must be weeping.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies
68 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 American Values 2024
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture