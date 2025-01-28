By The Kennedy Beacon

With just hours remaining before Robert F. Kennedy Jr. takes center stage for his hearing in front of the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance, the World Council for Health (WCH) has taken to X to announce its unwavering support for President Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

WCH’s post reads:

World Council for Health, comprising over 250 health-focused organizations worldwide, supports @RobertKennedyJr for U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services. His unwavering commitment to health, transparency, and free speech aligns with the values we stand for; informed consent, health sovereignty and medical freedom.

The post includes a video featuring Dr. Tess Lawrie, Director, The Evidenced- Based Consultancy Ltd., as well as WCH’s Dr. Christof Plothe.

“Our international network advocates for a model/ paradigm that serves people, not profits,” Plothe says in the video. “RFK Jr. stands as a beacon for this cause. He will help restore integrity to health policies, ensuring that decisions prioritize individual well-being not corporate agendas.”

The video also features comments from WCH’s Shabnam Palesa Mohamed and Dr. Mark Trozzi.