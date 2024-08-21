by Louis Conte, Medical Freedom Reporter, The Kennedy Beacon

I have often told people that I should not be here. I should not be a writer. I should not be involved in political commentary.

But the reason I am here is because I have triplet boys, now twenty-four. Two have autism.

If it had not been for autism, I doubt that I would be here. I might have never known Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Autism changes everything. Whatever I thought my family’s future was going to be like went out the window. Caring for my sons, figuring out a future for them and trying to navigate our lives became a never-ending mission. My wife, Andrea, became a ‘warrior mom,’ fighting and advocating for boys. There were endless meetings with special education committees, setting up speech and therapy appointments. It never ends. Andrea continues to make sure that my sons have a meaningful, good life.

As our lives unfolded, I studied the science involved in autism and came to the awful conclusion that my son’s autism was triggered by vaccines and environmental toxins.

In 2009, I started an investigation into the ‘Vaccine Court’, also known as the national Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP). Mary Holland, Robert Krakow, Lisa Colin and I produced a research paper – Unanswered Questions from the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program – that demonstrated that, despite the denial that autism is caused by vaccines, the federal government had been compensating children in the NVICP with vaccine-induced brain damage for years.

Many of the children had conditions that matched an autism diagnosis; many had, in fact, been diagnosed with autism. The government kept this information – that children with autism have been compensated by the vaccine injury court – from the public. Government health agencies continue to deny, contrary to the government’s own legal findings, that vaccines do not trigger autism.

Kennedy supported our work. He knew we had uncovered essential information that the public needed to know.

This may stun you, but the pharmaceutical industry and the government were not happy with us. All of the authors of Unanswered Questions were attacked in various ways. The media buried the study.

But our work was supported by parents who had children with autism. The ‘warrior moms’ respected our work. One mother, Katie Weisman, who had triplet boys with autism said, “Thank you for getting the truth out there. The truth gives us hope.”

Katie passed away from cancer a few years ago. Before she passed, Katie worked tirelessly with Kennedy and all the other team members on The Real Anthony Fauci.

In his interview with Joe Rogan, Kennedy talked about the ‘warrior moms’ who influenced his decision to involve himself in the autism/vaccine controversy. “I just felt that someone should listen to them,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy will tell you that this may not have been a good career decision, but he listened anyway.

And Kennedy has fought for us ever since. When other political leaders walked away, Kennedy stood with us and advocated for real science to be done about the vaccine/autism controversy. He realized the connections between this controversy and the other chronic diseases that are wrecking the health of Americans.

He also understands the ongoing suffering of those who have Covid vaccine injuries. He has taken on captured federal agencies and Big Pharma. For this he has been attacked, marginalized, censored, and vilified.

Kennedy chose Nicole Shanahan, an autism warrior mom, to be his vice-presidential candidate. In an interview with Tom Bilyeu on his “Impact Theory” podcast, Shanahan gave an honest appraisal of where things stand with the campaign. At times, she was almost in tears when she spoke about how underhanded the Democratic Party has been. This interview may be tough to hear, but we made a promise to always let you know where things stand. In her assessment, another Democratic administration would be far worse for the health of all Americans, especially children, than another Trump administration.

The Democrats are that bad.

As Kennedy reported yesterday, the Democratic Party and their agents have dragged him into dozens of court proceedings to knock him off the ballot. The party that used to fight for voter’s rights is now spending millions to suppress the rights of those who want Kennedy on their state’s ballots. The DNC-aligned media has cheered them on.

Democracy is crumbling before our eyes. And yet that word and idea, ‘democracy,’ is what the Democrats want us to believe they are saving.

The Democratic Convention is an unwatchable exercise in mass-marketing and public manipulation, devoid of meaningful content.

For me, it is important to note that the 2024 Democratic Party platform does not take on the chronic disease epidemic. It says nothing about the vaccine injured. It makes no mention of autism.

Only Kennedy has taken on these issues.

Kennedy recently posted on X: “After a recent rally, I spent time backstage with Katie, a director on our campaign, and her son Dusty, a 26-year-old non-verbal autistic young adult and incredibly special human being. Members of the autism community like Dusty, who enrich our lives in so many ways, and parents like Katie, who tirelessly advocate and sacrifice so much for their kids, inspire me every day to do what I do.”

This is why we fight.